LATEST

BRANDS
Critics of John Lewis' de-gendering of kids clothing should get back in their box
Sheryl Marjoram
Added 1 hour ago

Critics of John Lewis' de-gendering of kids clothing should get back in their box

John Lewis is doing nothing more than ensuring their retail experience reflects the way children live.

Warning lights are flashing amber about UK ad market
Added 2 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Warning lights are flashing amber about UK ad market

In pictures: Vodafone launches Voxi
Added 2 hours ago
Gurjit Degun

In pictures: Vodafone launches Voxi

O2 runs 'broken' billboards to show off screen replacement offer
Added 4 hours ago
Sam Burne James

O2 runs 'broken' billboards to show off screen replacement offer

AGENCY
Yellow Pages: 30 years of memorable ads
Omar Oakes
Added 4 hours ago

Yellow Pages: 30 years of memorable ads

As the Yellow Pages plans to cease printing in 2019, Campaign takes a look at some of the brand's most...

BRANDS
Kristof Fahy seeks new challenge after Ladbrokes Coral role comes to 'natural conclusion'
Simon Gwynn
Added 4 hours ago

Kristof Fahy seeks new challenge after Ladbrokes Coral role comes to 'natural conclusion'

Ladbrokes Coral chief customer officer Kristof Fahy is to leave the bookmaker at the end of September, 11 months after...

BRANDS
In pictures: Home of Nokia by The Flash Pack
Gurjit Degun
Added 5 hours ago

In pictures: Home of Nokia by The Flash Pack

Nokia used a live stream lounge, a room filled with plants and neon lighting, and a dark space dedicated to...

MEDIA
YouTube is changing, but will it be enough to retain its online video crown?
Mats Stigzelius
Added 5 hours ago

YouTube is changing, but will it be enough to retain its online video crown?

To maintain its status in the world of online video, YouTibe should learn from its social media rivals, writes ...

BRANDS
The evolution of Dmexco into a one-stop shop for global digital marketers
Stuart Flint
Added 5 hours ago

The evolution of Dmexco into a one-stop shop for global digital marketers

Transparency, technology and content will be among the key themes of this year's Dmexco conference, writes Oath's EMEA vice-president.

AGENCY
Sarah Wood & Phil Townend, Unruly APAC CCO
Faaez Samadi
Added 6 hours ago

Unruly CEO: Want to win? Be a futurist

It's up to agency and brand leaders to see what's coming first and prepare for it, as technology advances quicker...

More

Editors' Picks

AGENCY
We need to talk about the Trivago ad
August 30, 2017
Sarah Hardcastle

We need to talk about the Trivago ad

AGENCY
Pick of the week: Carlsberg founder delivers a TED talk
August 31, 2017
Simon Gwynn

Pick of the week: Carlsberg founder delivers a TED talk

AGENCY
A view from Dave Trott: The dog's bollocks
August 31, 2017
Dave Trott

A view from Dave Trott: The dog's bollocks

BRANDS
Coca-Cola marketing director: Variety is the spice of careers
August 31, 2017
Aedamar Howlett

Coca-Cola marketing director: Variety is the spice of careers

AGENCY
Five top directors review their first ads, plus the advice they wish they'd known then
August 17, 2017
Brittaney Kiefer

Five top directors review their first ads, plus the advice they wish they'd known then

The Work

The very latest in commercial creativity

Moneysupermarket.com "Dirty dancing" by Mother
Share
September 01, 2017

Moneysupermarket.com "Dirty dancing" by Mother

Specsavers "Arctic" by Specsavers Creative

Specsavers "Arctic" by Specsavers Creative

Galaxy "Thought train" by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO & BBDO NY

Galaxy "Thought train" by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO & BBDO NY

Scotch & Soda "From Amsterdam, from everywhere - FW 2017" by Publicis 133

Scotch & Soda "From Amsterdam, from everywhere - FW 2017" by Publicis 133

Carlsberg "Commuting the Danish way" by Fold7

Carlsberg "Commuting the Danish way" by Fold7

Volkswagen "Second speech" by Adam & Eve/DDB

Volkswagen "Second speech" by Adam & Eve/DDB

No7 "Ready for anything" by Mother

No7 "Ready for anything" by Mother

Get top stories and new campaigns emailed to you each day

Stay in touch with our Campaign bulletins

Sign up here
MOST READ
TRENDING
We need to talk about the Trivago ad
Share August 30, 2017 Sarah Hardcastle

1 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

The British public deserves better than a bored model with a big search bar.

Moneysupermarket: Dirty Dancing tribute

2 Moneysupermarket.com pays homage to Dirty Dancing in latest spot from Mother

Alexa on trial: an agency experiment

3 Alexa on trial: an agency experiment

Media is where agencies are hurting

4 Media is where agencies are hurting

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

5 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

6 Carlsberg awards global media to Initiative

Share0 shares

7 Is the Trivago ad really the nadir of the ad industry's output?

Share0 shares

8 L'Oréal drops model Munroe Bergdorf after her Facebook rant

Share0 shares

9 Disney and John Lewis to host Star Wars-themed bar

Share0 shares

10 Spotify deepens programmatic ambition with Gierlinska hire

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

2 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

3 Job description: Campaign manager

4 Job description: Creative director

GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete
Shares0

5 GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete

6 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

Share0 shares

7 The experience economy: key trends for 2017

Share0 shares

8 Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom

Share0 shares

9 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

10 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

Brands

BRANDS
Subway brand revamp is long overdue, marketing chief admits
Simon Gwynn
Sep 04,2017

Subway brand revamp is long overdue, marketing chief admits

BRANDS
Govt may be planning tough restrictions on betting machines, letter suggests
Simon Gwynn
Sep 04,2017

Govt may be planning tough restrictions on betting machines, letter suggests ...

BRANDS
Tesco fraud trial set to begin
Simon Gwynn
Sep 04,2017

Tesco fraud trial set to begin

BRANDS
Jack Daniel's pairs food, booze and song to help Brits 'Find their taste of Tennessee'
Emily Tan
Sep 04,2017

Jack Daniel's pairs food, booze and song to help Brits 'Find ...

AGENCY
Rushing straight to the heart of the periphery
Andy Nairn
Sep 04,2017

Rushing straight to the heart of the periphery

Agencies

AGENCY
Galaxy dumps Audrey Hepburn ads for stressed working woman
Omar Oakes
Sep 01,2017

Galaxy dumps Audrey Hepburn ads for stressed working woman

AGENCY
Moneysupermarket: Dirty Dancing tribute
Jeremy Lee
Sep 01,2017

Moneysupermarket.com pays homage to Dirty Dancing in latest spot from Mother ...

AGENCY
Snowball, Blackett, Bogle and Evans among industry leaders honoured with Marketing Society fellowships
Simon Gwynn
Sep 01,2017

Snowball, Blackett, Bogle and Evans among industry leaders honoured with Marketing ...

AGENCY
First Direct appoints Karmarama to launch first major ad campaign in two years
Omar Oakes
Sep 01,2017

First Direct appoints Karmarama to launch first major ad campaign in ...

AGENCY
Vodafone gets help from young creatives to launch mobile youth brand
Brittaney Kiefer
Sep 01,2017

Vodafone gets help from young creatives to launch mobile youth brand ...

Media

MEDIA
Creative experts line up to judge digital out of home contest
digital
By Suzanne Bidlake
Sep 01,2017

Creative experts line up to judge digital out of home contest ...

AGENCY
Is the Trivago ad really the nadir of the ad industry's output?
Pete Jackson and Chris Arnold
Sep 01,2017

Is the Trivago ad really the nadir of the ad industry's ...

BRANDS
Dear Europe, please make sure Google's changes restore organic results
Daniel Gilbert
Sep 01,2017

Dear Europe, please make sure Google's changes restore organic results

MEDIA
The Trade Desk signs deal to scan every ad impression pre-purchase
Emily Tan
Sep 01,2017

The Trade Desk signs deal to scan every ad impression pre-purchase ...

MEDIA
Magazines must avoid Yellow Pages' fate
Sarah Jane Thomson
Aug 31,2017

Magazines must avoid Yellow Pages' fate

TRENDS

AGENCY
From puppets to gender stereotypes: how Dolmio missed the mark with its latest campaign
Jane Johnson
Aug 22,2017

From puppets to gender stereotypes: how Dolmio missed the mark with ...

AGENCY
Don't watch this space
Charles Vallance
Aug 14,2017

Don't watch this space

BRANDS
Five ways brands can capitalise on women's sport
Alice Weekes
Jul 28,2017

Five ways brands can capitalise on women's sport

BRANDS
Why marketers should strive to build beautiful brands
Alan Moore
Jul 13,2017

Why marketers should strive to build beautiful brands

BRANDS
Why Sonos has to sell the disease before selling the cure
Simon Gwynn
Mar 10,2017

Why Sonos has to sell the disease before selling the cure ...

AGENCY
Is it possible to work in advertising and still have a life?
Nicola Kemp
Mar 09,2017

Is it possible to work in advertising and still have a ...

BRANDS
What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond
Suzy Bashford
Mar 06,2017

What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and ...

Partner content

AGENCY
Going Underground: humans crave emotion, but do they buy it?

Promoted

Added 7 hours ago

Going Underground: humans crave emotion, but do they buy it?

BRANDS
Four essentials for fast-turnaround research

Promoted

Added 8 hours ago

Four essentials for fast-turnaround research

MEDIA
From the idea to the big screen: "Churchie's Drive-Thru Car Insurance"

Promoted

August 30, 2017
ocean outdoor

From the idea to the big screen: "Churchie's Drive-Thru Car Insurance"

MEDIA
Case study: programmatic as a force for good

Promoted

August 29, 2017

Case study: programmatic as a force for good

MEDIA
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #43: David Kolbusz on Skittles, Honda... and one that never aired

Promoted

August 24, 2017
3greatads

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #43: David Kolbusz on Skittles, Honda... and one that never aired

MEDIA
From the idea to the big screen: "March for Giants"

Promoted

August 23, 2017
ocean outdoor

From the idea to the big screen: "March for Giants"

BRANDS
Chris Tung, chief marketing officer of Alibaba Group, speaks at Cannes Lions

Promoted

August 21, 2017

One click away: Alibaba's data marketing suite

AGENCY
From the idea to the big screen: "Pennies for Life"

Promoted

August 15, 2017
digital

From the idea to the big screen: "Pennies for Life"

MEDIA
Video: 'Girl Effect' tackles poverty with tech

Promoted

August 15, 2017

Video: 'Girl Effect' tackles poverty with tech

MEDIA
Video: Cheil for Samsung - a winning blend of tech and tradition

Promoted

August 14, 2017

Video: Cheil for Samsung - a winning blend of tech and tradition