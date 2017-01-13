The & Partnership opens brand experience division

Muster: Rutter (centre) and Braun (right) proposed the venture to Hornby (left)

Tom Rutter and Alec Braun, who will become managing director and creative director respectively at the new unit, called Muster, approached The & Partnership founder Johnny Hornby to propose the venture.

Rutter and Braun have worked together since 2004, when they joined Jack Morton Worldwide. They moved to Slice in September 2012 and be-came the experiential operation’s joint managing directors in January 2014.

Rutter said: "The & Partnership has come on in leaps and bounds since it was created in 2013, and just felt like a really good fit to us.

"They wanted to be a truly integrated offering – without the live experience side, you just can’t be."

There are no launch clients confirmed, but Braun said that one target area would be the major tech brands. "They are so eloquent at delivering their message online, and there is a huge demand for them to be able to do that offline," he added.

Rutter and Braun have previously worked with Google, Twitter, Nike, Coca-Cola and Lynx.