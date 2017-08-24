Promoted
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #43: David Kolbusz on Skittles, Honda... and one that never aired

David Kolbusz, chief creative officer at Droga5, reveals three great ads he admires but had nothing to do with

David grew up in Canada and started work at TBWA\Toronto. He moved to Mother London in 2003, before relocating to the US with Goodby, Silverstein & Partners in 2007. After creating some outstanding work, including a spot featuring Kevin Bacon for Logitech, he returned to the in 2010 to join Bartle Bogle Hegarty.

Now its deputy executive creative director, Kolbusz has a host of Cannes Lions for work across brands such as The Guardian, Weetabix and Axe/Lynx.

David’s work has been featured in 3 great ads. His "Dance" ad for Orange was selected by Gerry Human, "Three little pigs" was selected by Kate Stanners and Lynx "Sporty girl" was selected by Ben Priest.

David's choices

Skittles "Piñata"

Tom Kuntz directed this 2008 ad for Skittles Chocolate Mix, which features Sean Donnellan dressed as a piñata, with bits of paper on his face and a paper-covered suit.

Piñata was developed at TBWA\Chiat\Day, New York, by executive creative director Gerry Graf. It has won awards at Cannes International Advertising Festival, 2008 (Silver Lion), the Art Directors Annual Awards, 2009 (Silver), International ANDY Awards, 2009 (Silver), The One Show (Gold Pencil), CLIO Awards (Gold).

Honda "Asimo"

This 2006 ad was directed by Peter Thwaites and created by Wieden & Kennedy. It stars an "advanced humanoid" robot called Asimo, that was under development by a team of Brussels-based computer experts for 20 years.

Asimo embodies the "warm, approachable, human, optimistic and always moving forward" approach to technology that Honda used to promote the launch of the new lower-emission 4×4 CR-V model. This is summed up in the tag line "More forwards please".

The ad that never made it to air

David Kolbusz broke all the rules with his third ad choice. And so we have an entertaining first ever "2 plus one that cannot be named, great ads I had nothing to do with". Watch the film to find out exactly what we’re talking about.

About this series

In this series of short films, leading Thinkbox Academy members have the tricky task of selecting just three TV ads that have inspired them: brilliant commercials, old and new, that they admire but had nothing to do with.

The idea is not only to explore some of our greatest ads in the company of people who know a thing or two about making them, but also because of the proven link between creativity and effectiveness encourage the advertising industry to even greater heights.


About The Thinkboxes

The Thinkboxes are the first awards to celebrate the UK's world-beating TV ad creativity, in all its forms, at regular way-points throughout the year.

Created in association with Campaign, these bi-monthly awards are judged by the Thinkbox Academy; made up of over 200 advertising luminaries. 

We hope you enjoy the films.

