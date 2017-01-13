67 agencies named on government's tactical roster

Alex Aiken: executive director, government communications

Campaign revealed earlier this month that Ogilvy & Mather group, M&C Saatchi and George & Dragon had won a place on one of the roster's 11 lots, which cover a range of marketing communications functions, including advertising, production, media channel planning and digital marketing.

The full list, announced today, shows Ogilvy & Mather group has won places on four of the lots in total: specialty; creative development; data and international.

Meanwhile M&C Saatchi have won places on three of the 11 lots: speciality; creative development and international.

The announcement of the "communications services" framework follows the naming in December of 27 firms to the GCS's "campaign solutions" framework. When it launched the two new frameworks last year, the GCS said it hoped to be more open to smaller agencies and those that had never worked with government before.

Of the 67 agencies confirmed today on the communications services framework, 69% are SMEs and 44% are "new to government business", a GCS press release said.

The GCS said the framework is expected to be worth a total of up to £42m over the next four years of government. It is split into 11 lots, with many firms winning a place on several lots.

"These companies will now be eligible to bid and play key roles in cutting edge campaigns on topics ranging from public health to armed forces recruitment and promoting apprenticeships", according to the GCS release.

Alex Aiken, the director of GCS, said: "Our communications should be effective across the whole of the UK so I’m delighted to see 22 agencies recruited from outside London reflecting the whole of the UK including Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland."

When the campaign solutions roster was released, Aiken said the new frameworks were designed to allow agencies to suggest how to solve problems rather than simply taking on existing plans to execute.

The GCS said it ran five events across the country and liaised with around 600 agencies in total across the framework tender process.

Full 'communications services' roster:

Lot 1: Speciality

Headstrong Thinking

Breakthrough Media Network

Claremont Marketing Communications

W&J Linney Limited

Benenson Strategy Group

Engine

Hopscotch Consulting

Social & Local CIC

Agent Marketing

Now

Ogilvy & Mather Group

23Red

Copper Consultancy

M Integrated Solutions

Cubo Communications

Marketing Sciences

8hwe

M&C Saatchi

Lot 2: Events

Bray Leino

Identity Holdings

Dods Parliamentary Communications

Innovision Events

M Integrated Solutions

Engine

Cater & Co. The Social Kinetic

Glasgows

OMD UK

Dentsu Aegis

Lot 3: Channel planning

MediaCom

MEC

Manning Gottlieb OMD

OMD UK

Mindshare

Starcom

UM London

Bray Leino

Lot 4: Public relations

Munro & Forster Communications

Four Communications

Weber Shandwick

Kindred

Freud Communications

Portland PR

Spring

Engine Partners

Cohn & Wolfe

Nexus Communications

Forster Lamond

Lot 5: Proposition development

Stack

Dentsu Aegis

Breakthrough Media Network

George & Dragon

Freud Communications

Pablo London

Purpose

Lot 6: Creative development

Kindred

Breakthrough Media Network

Redhouse Lane Communications

Ogilvy & Mather Group

The Gate

Cubo Communications

DC Group

Pablo London

Agent Marketing

M&C Saatchi

Lot 7: Digital marketing

Story UK

M Integrated Solutions

Red Brick Road

Twentysix

Stack

Breakthrough Media Network

Kindred

TMW Unlimited

Lot 8: Data

TMW Unlimited

Dentsu Aegis

MEC

DST Output Ltd

Ogilvy & Mather Group

Lot 9: Production

Pukka Films

Engine

Glasgows

W&J Linney Limited

Sledge

Kameleon Worldwide

Lot 10: Editorial

SKV Communications

W&J Linney

NHS Midlands and Lancashire Commissioning Support Unit

The Gate

TMW Unlimited

Redhouse Lane Communications

Thwaites Communications

August Media

Lot 11: International