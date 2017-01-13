Omar Oakes & Sam Burne James
67 agencies named on government's tactical roster

The Cabinet Office has confirmed the second and final list of agencies on its new "communications services" roster for tactical campaigns.

Alex Aiken: executive director, government communications
Campaign revealed earlier this month that Ogilvy & Mather group, M&C Saatchi and George & Dragon had won a place on one of the roster's 11 lots, which cover a range of marketing communications functions, including advertising, production, media channel planning and digital marketing.

The full list, announced today, shows Ogilvy & Mather group has won places on four of the lots in total: specialty; creative development; data and international. 

Meanwhile M&C Saatchi have won places on three of the 11 lots: speciality; creative development and international.

The announcement of the "communications services" framework follows the naming in December of 27 firms to the GCS's "campaign solutions" framework.  When it launched the two new frameworks last year, the GCS said it hoped to be more open to smaller agencies and those that had never worked with government before.

Of the 67 agencies confirmed today on the communications services framework, 69% are SMEs and 44% are "new to government business", a GCS press release said.

The GCS said the framework is expected to be worth a total of up to £42m over the next four years of government. It is split into 11 lots, with many firms winning a place on several lots.

"These companies will now be eligible to bid and play key roles in cutting edge campaigns on topics ranging from public health to armed forces recruitment and promoting apprenticeships", according to the GCS release.

Alex Aiken, the director of GCS, said: "Our communications should be effective across the whole of the UK so I’m delighted to see 22 agencies recruited from outside London reflecting the whole of the UK including Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland." 

When the campaign solutions roster was released, Aiken said the new frameworks were designed to allow agencies to suggest how to solve problems rather than simply taking on existing plans to execute.

The GCS said it ran five events across the country and liaised with around 600 agencies in total across the framework tender process.

Full 'communications services' roster:

 

Lot 1: Speciality

  • Headstrong Thinking
  • Breakthrough Media Network
  • Claremont Marketing Communications
  • W&J Linney Limited
  • Benenson Strategy Group
  • Engine
  • Hopscotch Consulting
  • Social & Local CIC
  • Agent Marketing
  • Now 
  • Ogilvy & Mather Group
  • 23Red
  • Copper Consultancy
  • M Integrated Solutions
  • Cubo Communications
  • Marketing Sciences
  • 8hwe
  • M&C Saatchi

Lot 2: Events

  • Bray Leino
  • Identity Holdings
  • Dods Parliamentary Communications
  • Innovision Events
  • M Integrated Solutions
  • Engine
  • Cater & Co. The Social Kinetic
  • Glasgows
  • OMD UK
  • Dentsu Aegis

Lot 3: Channel planning

  • MediaCom
  • MEC
  • Manning Gottlieb OMD
  • OMD UK
  • Mindshare
  • Starcom 
  • UM London
  • Bray Leino

Lot 4: Public relations

  • Munro & Forster Communications
  • Four Communications
  • Weber Shandwick
  • Kindred
  • Freud Communications
  • Portland PR
  • Spring
  • Engine Partners
  • Cohn & Wolfe
  • Nexus Communications
  • Forster Lamond 

Lot 5: Proposition development

  • Stack
  • Dentsu Aegis
  • Breakthrough Media Network
  • George & Dragon
  • Freud Communications
  • Pablo London
  • Purpose

Lot 6: Creative development

  • Kindred
  • Breakthrough Media Network
  • Redhouse Lane Communications
  • Ogilvy & Mather Group
  • The Gate
  • Cubo Communications
  • DC Group
  • Pablo London
  • Agent Marketing
  • M&C Saatchi

Lot 7: Digital marketing

  • Story UK 
  • M Integrated Solutions
  • Red Brick Road
  • Twentysix
  • Stack
  • Breakthrough Media Network
  • Kindred
  • TMW Unlimited

Lot 8: Data

  • TMW Unlimited
  • Dentsu Aegis
  • MEC
  • DST Output Ltd
  • Ogilvy & Mather Group

Lot 9: Production

  • Pukka Films
  • Engine 
  • Glasgows
  • W&J Linney Limited
  • Sledge
  • Kameleon Worldwide

Lot 10: Editorial

  • SKV Communications
  • W&J Linney
  • NHS Midlands and Lancashire Commissioning Support Unit
  • The Gate
  • TMW Unlimited
  • Redhouse Lane Communications
  • Thwaites Communications
  • August Media

Lot 11: International 

  • McCann
  • M&C Saatchi
  • Ogilvy & Mather Group
  • Stratagem Consulting
  • Grayling Communications
  • Oliver
  • Verbalisation
  • J Walter Thompson Group

 

