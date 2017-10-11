A&E/DDB and Wieden & Kennedy lead Retail & Restaurants category at Campaign Big Awards

Sainsbury's: 'Food dancing' by Wieden & Kennedy has been nominated for a Campaign Big Award

The Omnicom agency has been shortlisted for "Buster the boxer" for John Lewis, "Coming home" for Waitrose and "Dead rare" for Harvey Nichols.

Wieden & Kennedy is the second most shortlisted agency with two shortlists for its "Food dancing" and "Spring/Summer" ads for Sainsbury’s. Sainsbury’s received another nomination for "The greatest gift" by its former agency Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO.

There were further nominations for "Great tastes of America" for McDonald’s by Blink Productions, "80 days of Argos" for Argos by CHI & Partners and "Mrs Claus" for Marks & Spencer by Y&R London.

The Campaign Big Awards take place on Wednesday 29 November. For more details visit www.campaignbigawards.com