Omar Oakes
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

AA urges govt to create advertising tax breaks for SMEs

The government should create advertising tax breaks for smaller companies as part of its new industrial strategy, the Advertising Association has urged.

UK Pariliament: The AA is gearing up to put its industrial strategy before the government
UK Pariliament: The AA is gearing up to put its industrial strategy before the government

The advertising trade body said "industry-funded" knowledge hubs could also provide information about marketing tools and associated costs.

Tax relief would boost the creative sector, as has been seen with the research and development tax credit, removing barriers to entry for smaller companies that could not otherwise benefit from advertising.

The AA’s blueprint for advertising centres around two key proposals – using advertising as a domestic growth lever, and promoting a post-Brexit Britain as a global advertising and media hub.

Boosting advertising is key to delivering the UK’s industrial strategy, the AA argues, because it ensures consumers get the best possible choice and price when buying a product. There is also a clear link between investment in brands and higher levels of innovation, the AA added.

The AA is advocating an industrial strategy with "vertical" measures to support specific sectors, and "horizontal" measures that drive the general economy in a direction that boosts productivity, innovation, exports and sustainable growth.

Having already met with a number of government departments, the AA is gearing up to put the case forward immediately after next month’s General Election.

The industry’s trade body wrote in response to the Building our Industrial Strategy green paper, launched by the government in January, and which included the creative sector among the UK’s key industries.

Advertising contributes over 1,000,000 jobs to the UK economy. It provides £4.3bn in service exports and £120bn towards the country’s GDP, according to AA figures collected by accountancy giant Deloitte.

Stephen Woodford, chief executive of the Advertising Association, said: "There are few better examples of the UK’s potential to trade with the world than our sector. 

"UK advertising is highly skilled, open to global talent and investment and widely admired. With government’s support, we can retain and build that advantage for UK plc, and make the benefits felt right across the country."

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
McDonald's confirms UK home delivery amid sales growth
Share
April 26, 2017 Simon Gwynn

1 McDonald's confirms UK home delivery amid sales growth

McDonald's will be trialling a home-delivery service for the first time in the UK this summer, its UK chief executive Paul Pomroy has said.

SheaMoisture followed a pattern of brand behavior, says Yvette Nicole Brown

2 SheaMoisture followed a pattern of brand behavior, says Yvette Nicole Brown

John Lewis aims to put a smile on Britain's face with ambitious summer campaign

3 John Lewis aims to put a smile on Britain's face with ambitious summer campaign

Restrictions on bar entry at Cannes could 'kill energy'

4 Restrictions on bar entry at Cannes could 'kill energy'

The D&AD president's picks 2017

5 The D&AD president's picks 2017

6 Is Heineken's attempt at purposeful marketing any better than Pepsi's?

Share0 shares

7 Channel 4's 'We're the superhumans' wins two D&AD black Pencils

Share0 shares

8 A view from Dave Trott: The power of ignorance

Share0 shares

9 Former News UK commercial chief Paul Hayes dies

Share0 shares

10 9 anonymous comments about the death of AgencySpy anonymity

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

3 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Job description: Campaign manager
Shares0

4 Job description: Campaign manager

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

5 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

6 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

7 Ad industry's reaction to that Pepsi ad ignores a sad reality

Share0 shares

8 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

9 Pepsi ad debacle: industry responds to what went wrong

Share0 shares

10 Why Cosabella replaced its agency with AI and will never go back to humans

Share0 shares

Just published

LV= pays tribute to 'extremely talented' marketer Guy Hedger

LV= pays tribute to 'extremely talented' marketer Guy Hedger

Coalition of chaos: Tory messaging or pollsters' plight?

Coalition of chaos: Tory messaging or pollsters' plight?

Research start-up Attest hires former Vizeum innovation head and Eventbrite marketer

Research start-up Attest hires former Vizeum innovation head and Eventbrite marketer

Former News UK commercial chief Paul Hayes dies

Former News UK commercial chief Paul Hayes dies

Unlimited launches 200-person CRM agency in Bristol

Unlimited launches 200-person CRM agency in Bristol

More