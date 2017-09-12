Absolut issues creative call to arms for a better world

The Pernod Ricard vodka brand has released a film called "One night" by Bartle Bogle Hegarty London that illustrates moments when creativity has fuelled progress, from the Big Bang to an Elvis Presley performance.

The ad is shot by Oscar-winning cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki through Park Pictures. Lubezki has worked on films including Gravity, Birdman and The Revenant. Actress and musician Juliette Lewis provides the voiceover.

As well as the film, Absolut commissioned five artists to create their vision for a better tomorrow. Artwork by Mickalene Thomas, Toilet Paper Magazine, Olivia Steele, Stevie Gee and Rude will be featured in outdoor and print ads.

Seven additional artists, including photographer Catherine Losing, musician Nakury, illustrator David Luepschen, graphic designers Chrissie Abbott and Tracey Ma and street artists Bambi and Hansky, will showcase their work in a digital campaign.

The film continues Absolut’s tradition of collaborating with creatives such as Andy Warhol, Keith Haring and Tom Ford on limited-edition bottles and campaigns.

The brand has a track record of sharing a progressive and inclusive point of view. Most recently it marked its support for LGBT rights with a film by BBH London, "Equal love", which showed a string of diverse people taking part in a choreographed kissathon.

Gaia Gilardini, the global communications director for Absolut, said the new "Create a better tomorrow, tonight" platform is an "exciting moment" encapsulating what the brand stands for: "Absolut has always believed in the power of creativity to spark progress in the world."

The campaign was created by Simon Cenamor and Raymond Chan at BBH London. "One night" will run online and launch on TV in individual markets over the coming year.