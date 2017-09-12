Brittaney Kiefer
Absolut issues creative call to arms for a better world

Absolut champions the belief that creativity can change the world in a new global campaign launching today.

The Pernod Ricard vodka brand has released a film called "One night" by Bartle Bogle Hegarty London that illustrates moments when creativity has fuelled progress, from the Big Bang to an Elvis Presley performance.

The ad is shot by Oscar-winning cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki through Park Pictures. Lubezki has worked on films including Gravity, Birdman and The Revenant. Actress and musician Juliette Lewis provides the voiceover.

As well as the film, Absolut commissioned five artists to create their vision for a better tomorrow. Artwork by Mickalene Thomas, Toilet Paper Magazine, Olivia Steele, Stevie Gee and Rude will be featured in outdoor and print ads.

Seven additional artists, including photographer Catherine Losing, musician Nakury, illustrator David Luepschen, graphic designers Chrissie Abbott and Tracey Ma and street artists Bambi and Hansky, will showcase their work in a digital campaign. 

The film continues Absolut’s tradition of collaborating with creatives such as Andy Warhol, Keith Haring and Tom Ford on limited-edition bottles and campaigns. 

The brand has a track record of sharing a progressive and inclusive point of view. Most recently it marked its support for LGBT rights with a film by BBH London, "Equal love", which showed a string of diverse people taking part in a choreographed kissathon. 

Gaia Gilardini, the global communications director for Absolut, said the new "Create a better tomorrow, tonight" platform is an "exciting moment" encapsulating what the brand stands for: "Absolut has always believed in the power of creativity to spark progress in the world." 

The campaign was created by Simon Cenamor and Raymond Chan at BBH London. "One night" will run online and launch on TV in individual markets over the coming year. 

Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'
Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

Accenture Interactive claims it is building the first global "experience agency of record" and that it can cater for the needs of brands better than traditional agency holding companies.

Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard

Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

Leonard, Jameson and Graeme unveil new agency

Leonard, Jameson and Graeme unveil new agency

Adam & Eve shareholders pocket £110m after earn-out

Adam & Eve shareholders pocket £110m after earn-out

Tyrrells launches debut TV ads with new 'absurd what we do' tagline

Nespresso goes big on sustainability credentials in new global campaign

Tesco Bank hires top Barclays marketer to replace Larcombe

Virgin Trains in OOH 'first' with ads that use traffic and geo data to compare journey times

O2 launches multimillion-pound 'Oops' campaign promoting screen replacement service

Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

We need to talk about the Trivago ad
We need to talk about the Trivago ad

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard
Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Job description: Creative director

Job description: Campaign manager

Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

WPP unveils Wavemaker as name of merged MEC-Maxus agency

