Promoted
Amobee
Georganna Simpson
Added 23 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

'Absolute desire to purchase' is the perfect made-up metric: Disney's CMO Anna Hill

Ahead of dmexco 2017, Campaign talks to Hill about the ideal metric, connecting with audiences and watching competitor's movies...

We spoke to Anna Hill, CMO at Disney UK and Ireland digital marketing opportunities and challenges. ahead of dmexco 2017.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
We need to talk about the Trivago ad
Share August 30, 2017 Sarah Hardcastle

1 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

The British public deserves better than a bored model with a big search bar.

Moneysupermarket: Dirty Dancing tribute

2 Moneysupermarket.com pays homage to Dirty Dancing in latest spot from Mother

Alexa on trial: an agency experiment

3 Alexa on trial: an agency experiment

Media is where agencies are hurting

4 Media is where agencies are hurting

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

5 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

6 Carlsberg awards global media to Initiative

Share0 shares

7 Is the Trivago ad really the nadir of the ad industry's output?

Share0 shares

8 L'Oréal drops model Munroe Bergdorf after her Facebook rant

Share0 shares

9 Disney and John Lewis to host Star Wars-themed bar

Share0 shares

10 Spotify deepens programmatic ambition with Gierlinska hire

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

2 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

3 Job description: Campaign manager

4 Job description: Creative director

GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete
Shares0

5 GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete

6 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

Share0 shares

7 The experience economy: key trends for 2017

Share0 shares

8 Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom

Share0 shares

9 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

10 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares