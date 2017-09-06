Gideon Spanier
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

Accenture Interactive claims it is building the first global "experience agency of record" and that it can cater for the needs of brands better than traditional agency holding companies.

Anatoly Roytman: Accenture can be a new breed of agency
Anatoly Roytman: Accenture can be a new breed of agency

The digital marketing arm of consulting giant Accenture has talked about becoming the world's biggest digital agency but Anatoly Roytman, the London-based managing director of Accenture Interactive for Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America, said the ambition to build the experience agency of record was greater.

"We want to partner our clients and become the custodian of the brand experience," Roytman told Campaign’s debut monthly print issue, which is published this week.

Roytman said the "brand experience" matters because chief marketing officers have to think about more than advertising and communications in a connected world that is going through digital transformation.

Now brands need an agency to manage the whole consumer experience and every touchpoint along the way – from the inception of an idea to developing and designing a product, building awareness and then selling and distributing it.

He said Accenture Interactive can be this new breed of shop – the experience agency of record – because it has built up a range of capabilities across design, user experience, data, analytics, customer relationship management, ecommerce, content, advertising and programmatic.

"We are close to being able to do the entire spectrum," he said.

Accenture, which employs 411,000 and has a stock market value of $84bn, has moved aggressively into marketing services since setting up Accenture Interactive in 2009 and bought 20 agencies, including Karmarama, Fjord and The Monkeys.

Roytman raised doubts about the traditional holding company model at a time when many agency groups are facing cuts by FMCG clients and questions about the efficacy of advertising itself.

"The holding companies are trying to become more like us," he said. "They’re trying to become a mixture of consulting plus creativity. They’ve got a big, big challenge. To ensure you have the correct set-up, when you have so many [agency] brands that are not collaborating, that are not integrated, it’s very difficult. They have to collapse themselves and create one P&L."

Read the full interview in Campaign on Thursday.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

AGENCY
Job description: Digital project manager

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago

Job description: Digital project manager

MEDIA
Show us your #LISTENINGFACE

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago

Show us your #LISTENINGFACE

MEDIA
Connolly…“Are you delivering your message to real people, cookies, or impressions?”

Promoted

Added 29 hours ago

Dmexco Decoded: Powering your advertising through technology

MEDIA
Smith… “Brands need to create a fully relevant, cross-channel consumer experience”

Promoted

Added 30 hours ago

Dmexco Decoded: Reacting to the rise of social video on Facebook and beyond

MOST READ
TRENDING
WPP unveils Wavemaker as name of merged MEC-Maxus agency
Share September 06, 2017 Gideon Spanier

1 WPP unveils Wavemaker as name of merged MEC-Maxus agency

Wavemaker will be the name of the WPP agency formed by the merger of MEC and Maxus.

Marmite gene testing could prove whether you're born to 'love it or hate it'

2 Marmite gene testing could prove whether you're born to 'love it or hate it'

Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

3 Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard

4 Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

Adam & Eve shareholders pocket £110m after earn-out

5 Adam & Eve shareholders pocket £110m after earn-out

6 Leonard, Jameson and Graeme unveil new agency

Share0 shares

7 Barclays poised to move £60m media account to Omnicom from WPP's Maxus

Share0 shares

8 100 Years of Ads: Best Campaigns for Social Good

Share0 shares

9 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

Share0 shares

10 Tyrrells launches debut TV ads with new 'absurd what we do' tagline

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

2 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

3 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

We need to talk about the Trivago ad
Shares0

5 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

6 Job description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted

7 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares
Promoted

8 Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

Share0 shares

9 Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom

Share0 shares

10 WPP unveils Wavemaker as name of merged MEC-Maxus agency

Share0 shares