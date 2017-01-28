Emily Tan
Added 37 hours ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Ad agency bias against print 'proven' with UK newspaper study

Consumers are still spending far more time with print editions of newspaper brands than they do via mobile or PC, reveals an academic study.

Ad agency bias against print 'proven' with UK newspaper study

A university's research has found that 89% of the time audiences spent with newspapers was via print, versus 7.5% for mobile and 4% for desktop.

"For publishers, this research calls into question the transition from print to online, showing how ‘dead-tree’ editions are their most important platform," commented the paper’s author, Dr Neil Thurman, a professor at Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich.

Using data from NRS for print and ComScore for online, the research analyses 11 UK national newspapers from April 2015 to March 2016.

The paper meticulously outlines how the data was used to create a basis for comparing reader time spent with print, against mobile and online. One of the limitations of the study was that consumption from mobile platforms other than iOS and Android were not tracked, as was usage of niche or legacy apps, as well as apps owned by The Telegraph, The Herald, and The Scotsman.

Thurman (below) believes that advertisers have an unfounded bias against the print medium and part of the problem is the way print is measured versus online.


"Looking at newspaper consumption through the lens of reading time reveals a very different picture from that drawn by the traditional reporting measures—print readership and online visitor numbers—where the wide reach of online channels disguises the relatively shallow engagement they inspire," he wrote.

UK newspaper brands engage their online visitors for an average of less than 30 seconds a day but the print versions are read for an average of 40 minutes, he added.

"These results provide evidence to support The Times’ editor John Witherow’s assertion that ad agencies have ‘a bias against print’," said Thurman regarding declining print ad revenue.

Another finding that stood out from the paper is that mobile has overtaken desktop in terms of time spent reading news. Newspapers and advertisers should also be throwing more weight behind mobile, finds the report, with more time spent reading news content on mobile nearly double that of the time spent on desktop. 

The Guardian and MailOnline are winning on mobile, with 17.5% and 14% of time spent with their brand via mobile, the research said, while the other newspaper brands averaged just 3.25%.

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Dove mocks Trump's #AlternativeFacts with a print ad full of lies
Share January 28, 2017 Douglas Quenqua

1 Dove mocks Trump's #AlternativeFacts with a print ad full of lies

"New Dove antiperspirant will boost your wifi signal," and other outrageous falsehoods appear in UK papers, courtesy of Ogilvy.

Uber faces boycott threats after executives' stances on Trump

2 Uber faces boycott threats after executives' stances on Trump

Discovery: posts a message to fans on its Facebook page

3 Peace talks fuel hopes Discovery will keep channels on Sky ahead of midnight showdown

Ogilvy to discard all sub-brands in move toward centralized structure

4 Ogilvy to discard all sub-brands in move toward centralized structure

WPP poised to scoop Walgreens Boots Alliance global accounts in $600m coup

5 WPP poised to scoop Walgreens Boots Alliance global accounts in $600m coup

6 P&G confirms media review in UK and Northern Europe

Share0 shares

7 Procter & Gamble chief issues powerful media transparency rallying cry

Share0 shares

8 'This girl can' targets older women with new campaign

Share0 shares

9 Walgreens Boots Alliance confirms WPP win

Share0 shares

10 Beautiful weirdos wanted: how diversity will solve your creativity problem

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign
Shares0

3 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Job description: Campaign manager
Shares0

5 Job description: Campaign manager

6 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

7 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

Share0 shares

8 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

Share0 shares

9 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

10 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

Just published

Why brands are getting political

Why brands are getting political

Phew what a scorcher! David Hockney redesigns The Sun's masthead

Phew what a scorcher! David Hockney redesigns The Sun's masthead

The consumer/brand relationship is at a crossroads

The consumer/brand relationship is at a crossroads

Y&R London launches branded content division

Y&R London launches branded content division

Marketers predict death of cookie-based advertising by 2018

Marketers predict death of cookie-based advertising by 2018

More