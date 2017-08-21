Gideon Spanier
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Ad industry music quiz night to raise funds for Grenfell community

The UK ad industry is staging "London's biggest ever music quiz night" in aid of The Grenfell Tower community and the organisers are urging agencies and media owners to take part.

Ad industry music quiz night to raise funds for Grenfell community

AdLondonCalling, which is backed by Spotify, is taking place at the Electric Ballroom in Camden on 19 September.

David Grainger, chief strategy officer of M/SIX, came up with the idea for the quiz and won the support of Marco Bertozzi, vice-president, Europe, for Spotify, which is known for staging industry quiz nights.

Grainger said he felt it was important for the industry to help the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in which more than 80 people lost their lives in June.

He said: "Adland is a primary beneficiary of everything that London has to offer. When tragedies like Grenfell occur the onus is on all of us to help in any way that we can."

Money raised from the quiz night will go to the Evening Standard Dispossessed Fund, which is distributing funds to those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.

Bertozzi said: "We look forward pulling together with the adland community to raise much-needed funds through the power of music."

Sounds Familiar, which runs Spotify’s quiz nights, will be quizmasters.

A team of six costs £1,000. Teams can be registered at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/adlondoncalling. Grainger can be contacted on David.grainger@msixagency.com

 

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #43: David Kolbusz on Skittles, Honda... and one that never aired

Promoted

Added 4 hours ago
3greatads

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #43: David Kolbusz on Skittles, Honda... and one that never aired

MEDIA
From the idea to the big screen: "March for Giants"

Promoted

Added 19 hours ago
ocean outdoor

From the idea to the big screen: "March for Giants"

BRANDS
Chris Tung, chief marketing officer of Alibaba Group, speaks at Cannes Lions

Promoted

August 21, 2017

One click away: Alibaba's data marketing suite

How to create an excellent marketing CV in 5 steps

Promoted

August 16, 2017

How to create an excellent marketing CV in 5 steps

MOST READ
TRENDING
Stop and stare at what these nine brands did for the eclipse
Share August 22, 2017 Diana Bradley

1 Stop and stare at what these nine brands did for the eclipse

You don't have to shield your eyes from social media during an eclipse - brands from DoubleTree by Hilton to Pizza Hut have found creative ways to capitalise on the total solar eclipse.

WPP slashes revenue forecast as clients cut spend

2 WPP slashes revenue forecast as clients cut spend

Why media agencies must move from 'what' to 'how'

3 Why media agencies must move from 'what' to 'how'

From puppets to gender stereotypes: how Dolmio missed the mark with its latest campaign

4 From puppets to gender stereotypes: how Dolmio missed the mark with its latest campaign

Dolmio meets Dominic: pasta sauce brand hires Wire star West for latest ad campaign

5 Dolmio meets Dominic: pasta sauce brand hires Wire star West for latest ad campaign

6 Analysts on WPP: 'expected bad, got worse'

Share0 shares

7 WPP buys design agency Design Bridge

Share0 shares

8 101 brand axed as MullenLowe completes buyout

Share0 shares

9 Who is winning the Premier League on social media?

Share0 shares

10 Channel 4: 17-minute ad breaks for Bake Off is not a record

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

2 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

3 Job description: Campaign manager

4 Job Description: Creative director

GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete
Shares0

5 GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete

6 Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom

Share0 shares

7 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

8 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

9 The experience economy: key trends for 2017

Share0 shares

10 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares