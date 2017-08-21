Ad industry music quiz night to raise funds for Grenfell community

AdLondonCalling, which is backed by Spotify, is taking place at the Electric Ballroom in Camden on 19 September.

David Grainger, chief strategy officer of M/SIX, came up with the idea for the quiz and won the support of Marco Bertozzi, vice-president, Europe, for Spotify, which is known for staging industry quiz nights.

Grainger said he felt it was important for the industry to help the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in which more than 80 people lost their lives in June.

He said: "Adland is a primary beneficiary of everything that London has to offer. When tragedies like Grenfell occur the onus is on all of us to help in any way that we can."

Money raised from the quiz night will go to the Evening Standard Dispossessed Fund, which is distributing funds to those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.

Bertozzi said: "We look forward pulling together with the adland community to raise much-needed funds through the power of music."

Sounds Familiar, which runs Spotify’s quiz nights, will be quizmasters.

A team of six costs £1,000. Teams can be registered at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/adlondoncalling. Grainger can be contacted on David.grainger@msixagency.com