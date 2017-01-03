Ad sales director disqualified for ten years

Safetywatch: based in Manchester

Terri-Louise Jean Stanner was the director and founder of Manchester-based Safetywatch UK, which sold ads in health and safety at work and road awareness publications.

The company itself was wound up almost two years ago, in April 2015, after the then business secretary, Vince Cable, brought a petition on public interest grounds.

The subsequent investigation found that under Stanner’s control, Safetywatch had failed to produce and publish ads that customers had paid for. It also charged customers VAT that was not declared or paid over to HMRC.

Stanner also either failed to maintain adequate accounting records for the company, or failed to deliver these, for the company's entire existence, from November 2011 to April 2015.

Official receiver Ken Beasley said: "Limited liability protection is only available to those who comply with their obligations as company directors. If those obligations are ignored, that protection will be withdrawn.

"The Insolvency Service has strong enforcement powers and we will not hesitate to use them to remove dishonest or reckless directors from the business environment as has been demonstrated in this case."