Simon Gwynn
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Ad sales director disqualified for ten years

A woman has been banned from serving as a company director for ten years by The Insolvency Service, after an investigation uncovered a string of malpractice by her ad sales business.

Safetywatch: based in Manchester
Safetywatch: based in Manchester

Terri-Louise Jean Stanner was the director and founder of Manchester-based Safetywatch UK, which sold ads in health and safety at work and road awareness publications.

The company itself was wound up almost two years ago, in April 2015, after the then business secretary, Vince Cable, brought a petition on public interest grounds.

The subsequent investigation found that under Stanner’s control, Safetywatch had failed to produce and publish ads that customers had paid for. It also charged customers VAT that was not declared or paid over to HMRC.

Stanner also either failed to maintain adequate accounting records for the company, or failed to deliver these, for the company's entire existence, from November 2011 to April 2015.

Official receiver Ken Beasley said: "Limited liability protection is only available to those who comply with their obligations as company directors. If those obligations are ignored, that protection will be withdrawn.

"The Insolvency Service has strong enforcement powers and we will not hesitate to use them to remove dishonest or reckless directors from the business environment as has been demonstrated in this case."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories
Share January 03, 2017

1 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

To showcase innovation and good practice, Campaign is publishing the best case studies from the 2016 Marketing New Thinking Awards, held in association with Sky Media. EasyJet and Havas Helia triumphed in the Data Creativity category for their data-driven work on the airline's 20th anniversary.

Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

2 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Agencies win places on government's tactical campaigns roster

3 Agencies win places on government's tactical campaigns roster

Hearst Magazines UK restructures commercial team to sell across brands

4 Hearst Magazines UK restructures commercial team to sell across brands

Toyota targets hip young things with campaign for new model C-HR

5 Toyota targets hip young things with campaign for new model C-HR

6 Tesco launches 'love stories' quality food campaign

Share0 shares

7 Change4Life launches food tracker app in £6.3m campaign

Share0 shares

8 Lidl unveils 'Big on quality, Lidl on price' strapline ahead of campaign

Share0 shares

9 Cadbury starts Easter countdown already with first Creme Egg ad in four years

Share0 shares

10 A view from Dave Trott: Winning by a whisker

Share0 shares
How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories
Shares0
Share January 03, 2017

1 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

To showcase innovation and good practice, Campaign is publishing the best case studies from the 2016 Marketing New Thinking Awards, held in association with Sky Media. EasyJet and Havas Helia triumphed in the Data Creativity category for their data-driven work on the airline's 20th anniversary.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign
Shares0

3 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

The best agency Christmas cards of 2016
Shares0

4 The best agency Christmas cards of 2016

Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0

5 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

6 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

7 Digital Innovation Agency of the Year 2016: SapientRazorfish

Share0 shares

8 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

9 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

10 Advertising Agency of the Year 2016: Adam & Eve/DDB

Share0 shares

Just published

Skoda signs up Bradley Wiggins for three-year partnership

Skoda signs up Bradley Wiggins for three-year partnership

2017: the year of the DCN agency

2017: the year of the DCN agency

ITV appoints SC Johnson's Salman Amin as non-exec director

ITV appoints SC Johnson's Salman Amin as non-exec director

Ad sales director disqualified for ten years

Ad sales director disqualified for ten years

Uber accused by users of 'cashing in' on London Tube strike

Uber accused by users of 'cashing in' on London Tube strike

More