Ad tech funding in decline because of Facebook and Google dominance

Research by CBInsights for the Financial Times found that ad tech is now in decline.
According to the data, the number of deals in ad tech companies is forecast to decrease by 17%, compared with 2015.
Advertising technology start-ups are struggling to get funding because of the dominance of Facebook and Google.
