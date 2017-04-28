Gurjit Degun
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Adam Crozier to leave ITV after seven years

Adam Crozier, ITV's chief executive, is leaving after seven years "to move to the next stage" of his career.

Adam Crozier to leave ITV after seven years

Ian Griffiths will step in to lead the executive team while the broadcaster seeks a replacement for Crozier. Griffiths has been given a new combined role of chief operating officer and group finance director.

Sir Peter Bazalgette, ITV’s chairman, will also become executive chairman on an interim basis.

ITV said it has "a well developed succession plan in place" and will announce Crozier’s successor "in due course".

Crozier departs on 30 June and will be "paid in line with his contract and in recognition of his tremendous contribution to the success of ITV".

He said he now wants to "build a portfolio of roles across the PLC and private sectors" having spent 21 years as a chief executive across four "very different" industries.

Bazalgette said that Crozier has been speaking to him and the board about his future plans "for some time now".

Bazalgette added: "Under Adam, external revenues have grown by over a billion pounds, non-NAR revenues have more than doubled to almost £1.9bn, EBITA has grown by 338% and adjusted earnings per share have grown by 844%.

"He has also built a very strong management team and a clear strategy that this team will remain focussed on delivering.

"Coupled with our robust balance sheet and strong underlying cash flows Adam has created a real legacy that will allow ITV to continue to invest and also deliver sustainable returns to shareholders."

Crozier said: "Going forward, our strategy remains the right one for ITV and I leave behind a strong and talented management team who I know will continue to execute it with energy and confidence."

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
SheaMoisture followed a pattern of brand behavior, says Yvette Nicole Brown
Share April 28, 2017 Kathryn Luttner

1 SheaMoisture followed a pattern of brand behavior, says Yvette Nicole Brown

The "Community" actress cited companies like Fox and UPN for building their brands "on the backs of black people" then tossing them aside.

Former News UK commercial chief Paul Hayes dies

2 Former News UK commercial chief Paul Hayes dies

Restrictions on bar entry at Cannes could 'kill energy'

3 Restrictions on bar entry at Cannes could 'kill energy'

The D&AD president's picks 2017

4 The D&AD president's picks 2017

Channel 4's 'We're the superhumans' wins two D&AD black Pencils

5 Channel 4's 'We're the superhumans' wins two D&AD black Pencils

6 A view from Dave Trott: The power of ignorance

Share0 shares

7 Compulsive content: when Netflix is competing with sleep are we entertaining ourselves to death?

Share0 shares

8 Cadbury launches five ads to promote singles bars

Share0 shares

9 Tribal Worldwide London boosts senior team with promotions and a hire

Share0 shares

10 Havas London wins Rolls-Royce business

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

3 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Job description: Campaign manager
Shares0

4 Job description: Campaign manager

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

5 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

6 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

7 Ad industry's reaction to that Pepsi ad ignores a sad reality

Share0 shares

8 Pepsi ad debacle: industry responds to what went wrong

Share0 shares

9 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

10 Why Cosabella replaced its agency with AI and will never go back to humans

Share0 shares

Just published

M&S hires Halfords CEO McDonald to turn around non-food business

M&S hires Halfords CEO McDonald to turn around non-food business

Apple iPhone and iPad sales drop

Apple iPhone and iPad sales drop

Adam Crozier to leave ITV after seven years

Adam Crozier to leave ITV after seven years

Values blindness led United astray

Values blindness led United astray

How to make a hit: Originality is overrated

How to make a hit: Originality is overrated

More