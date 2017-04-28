Adam & Eve/DDB captures EA Sports

Gurjit Degun
EA Sports, which owns the Fifa computer-game series, has appointed Adam & Eve/DDB to its global ad account.

The company kicked off a pitch process earlier this year and issued agencies with RFIs in February.

Adam & Eve/DDB will work on the launch of Fifa 18, which is expected to be released in mid-September. The game is available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Wieden & Kennedy Amsterdam has worked with EA Sports in the past. The agency created ads including "Play beautiful" for Fifa 16 in September 2015.

EA Sports, owned by Electronic Arts, also makes the Madden NFL, NBA Live and PGA Tour games.

Adam & Eve/DDB will work alongside Publicis Media, which handles the global media business that is reported to be worth £80m.

EA Sports did not respond to Campaign’s requests for comment. Adam & Eve/DDB declined to comment. 

