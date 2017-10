Volkswagen 'Alien' by Adam & Eve/DDB

The agency has received three single nominations for "Alien", "Mafia" and "Finding yourself" as well as a campaign nomination. It also has been nominated for "The button" and "The drive series" for the marque.

Wieden & Kennedy was also nominated for "Dream makers" for Honda and Red Bee Media also made the cut with "#DoItForUs" for Nissan Motors.

The Campaign Big Awards take place in Wednesday 29 November at Old Bilingsgate. For more information see www.campaignbigawards.com