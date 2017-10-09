Adland takes the 'fairy' out of fairy tales...

Albert Einstein said: "If you want your children to be intelligent, read them fairy tales. If you want them to be more intelligent, read them more fairy tales."

That love of fairy tales sticks with us. If you could imagine a fairy tale world, what would it look like, who or what would be the protagonist? And what would you like people to remember it for?

That’s exactly what we asked the advertising industry – one that’s full of talented story makers.

Taking inspiration from Adobe Stock's monthly visual trend, Campaign asked creatives to imagine an alternative fairy tale – one that picks on a modern character, problem and solution. We asked them to create fairy tales fit for the future in the form of a 30-second video clip or still image – using Adobe Stock’s diverse library which includes millions of images, 3D and video assets. They could use a minimum of one and maximum of six assets from Adobe Stock to show off their creative firepower.

We're showcasing the best stories throughout October.

'Omniscience' by Quiet Storm...

"We wanted a strong moral message relevant to modern times. Privacy is a hot topic and the removal of shadows seemed a good metaphor. We wanted the visual to be impactful so we searched Adobe Stock for a strong central character. This triggered the rest of the elements to fit around him, inspired both from the story and Adobe Stock." Matt Mifsud, creative director.

