Advertising Week Europe brings in Town Hall for fifth anniversary

The annual week of talks and debates, taking place on 20-24 March, will also feature Allie Kline, AOL's chief marketing officer and chief executive of Makers, and Nigel Morris, chief executive of Dentsu Aegis Network Americas and EMEA.

The 2016 edition of Advertising Week Europe attracted over 30,000 attendees, more than 10,000 delegates and over 700 speakers from across the advertising and creative industries.

Other highlights includes the launch of the Town Hall series, a format imported from Advertising Week New York, that shines the spotlight on the major topics of the day. The London series will stage a special seminar each day at the West End’s Lyric Theatre.

"The Town Hall in New York, is a very big, very historic space, seating about 2,000 people. It's hosted conversations around whether women should get the vote, education programs and other political lectures, along with great performances," said Matt Scheckner, executive director at Advertising Week. "We knew it was a heavy lift, a big room and a big gamble."

But the format worked. With speakers such as Ann Simonds, chief marketing officer of General Mills, Imran Khan, chief strategy officer of Snapchat, Sheryl Sandberg, chief operating officer, Facebook and Mark Pritchard, chief brand officer at P&G, the Town Hall series packed the room.

"It reall worked. And what we're doing in London will also feature an all-star panel discussing current and hard-hitting issues such as the impact of Brexit on advertising, the UK and the world, Trumps presidency and the issue of transparency," said Scheckner.

Gender equality is also high on the agenda with Cosmopolitan’s Celebration of Female Talent at The Orangery, Kensington Palace. Advertising Week is also partnering with Women in Advertising and Communications, London (Wacl).

Advertising Week Europe will also mark the IPA Centenary and extend ongoing support of the Duke of York’s Pitch at the Palace with a special edition of Pitch focused on Africa, on March 20 at St James’ Palace.

Ronnie Scott’s returns as the host of The Week’s Leadership Breakfast Series and three late-night events including Vevo’s emerging artists showcase and Media iQ’s live stand-up comedy.

Not to be missed is the Fortnum & Mason’s Culture and Commerce lunch series with daily partners that include Bauer Media together with WACL, Bing Ads, and Yahoo.

The Opening Gala on March 20 will be hosted at Lancaster House which joins St Paul’s Cathedral, St James’ Palace, Guildhall and Southwark Cathedral as previous Gala venues.