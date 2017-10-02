Matt Tanter
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Adwatch: Tesco understands compound interest

Tesco shows an enduring commitment to the effectiveness of creativity, says Matt Tanter, chief strategy officer at Grey London

At our strategy away day recently, Matt Gladstone (our brilliant head of all things effectiveness) gave the talk he gave at Cannes about Long Term Effectiveness. Matt G, himself a very clever man, quoted an even cleverer man, Einstein: 

"Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world ... he who understands it earns it … he who doesn't … pays it."

What we have here, with Tesco, is both a brand and an agency - Bartle Bogle Hegarty - that understand it and are earning it. Compound interest is the notion of investment generating interest and reinvestment scaling and cumulating interest at a disproportionate rate. When you look at powerful enduring brand ideas the investment and commitment to them pays back in the same way, creating an ever-increasing yield.

‘Every Little Helps’ is just that. Each ad although seemingly simple delivers another inarguable and recognizable expression of a powerful enduring idea that has galvanized a business.

It's not easy to create such an idea and momentum, of course. The trough of disillusionment and the ‘let's make something new’ spirit can draw you away. The ‘it hasn't started shifting the needle after 3mins on air’ attitude can mean it never gets off the ground. But more than anything, the ever-increasing drive for efficiencies can mean it is not valued.  

But nothing compares to the value creation of powerful enduring creative thinking. The additive ability of a compelling brand idea to pour more money and good will into the top line than any cost cutting could shave off the bottom.

Belief and commitment to creativity and proving its worth is our collective responsibility. So in the face of the drive for efficiency, commit to effectiveness of creativity. Show how enduring powerful brand ideas, like ‘Every Little Helps’, can continue to transform the fortunes of our clients, our agencies and our industry. 

Tv ads launching 31st july - 27th august 2017 Recall (prompted advertising awareness)

Likeability

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £45 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

AGENCY
Think you can design Campaign's cover? Prove it. Competition time.

Promoted

October 02, 2017

Think you can design Campaign's cover? Prove it. Competition time.

MEDIA
Watch: Judges give their verdict on Ocean Digital Creative contest 2017 entries

Promoted

October 02, 2017
Ocean

Watch: Judges give their verdict on Ocean Digital Creative contest 2017 entries

MEDIA
Engage 2017: creating the future, together.

Promoted

September 28, 2017

Engage 2017: creating the future, together.

5 reasons employers should say yes to awards

Promoted

September 28, 2017

5 reasons employers should say yes to awards