Emily James
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Adwatch: Vauxhall challenges stereotypes with 'pyjama mamas' campaign

Vauxhall's "pyjama mamas" ad is not only rebellious, but also sexy and glamorous, writes Y&R London's chief strategy officer.

Adwatch: Vauxhall challenges stereotypes with 'pyjama mamas' campaign

My head is swirling with the complexities of cars, class, culture and feminism.

And all because of the Vauxhall Crossland ad. It’s so full of contradiction, irony and paradox, it almost defies strategic analysis.

Ostensibly, it’s mums delivering kids to school and generally hanging out in their pyjamas, beautifully leveraging the cultural opportunity surrounding mothers being banned from the school gates in PJs.

But this is no "I’m ‘avin a fag" pastiche. Yes, it’s rebellious. It’s also sexy and glamorous. And it challenges and re-writes our thinking on so many levels. And if any car brand needs to re-write the way we think about them, it’s Vauxhall.

It takes the stereotype of women as primary caregivers dropping the kids off at school and transforms them into archetypal cocky, confident drivers – only with less Top Gear testosterone and more catwalk swagger.

It gloriously sticks two fingers up to all those smug school-run yummy mummies, giving Vauxhall a seditious, recalcitrant bad boy (girl?) image you wouldn’t think possible.

It’s everything you’d expect from Mother – a ballsy, challenging strategy that sits slightly uncomfortably with the middle-class mums it’s aimed at. But it’s sure to create conversation and get us all questioning the age-old perceptions of this middle of the road brand.  Who knows, it may even create a new fashion.

It might take time for such a break from the past to bed in and become synonymous with the brand.  But if the team at Vauxhall can continue to challenge stereotyping on so many levels, they’ll carve out a strong space.

Now, where are my pyjamas?

Emily James is chief strategy officer at Y&R London 

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
PHD snatches back Sainsbury's £115m media as review drama ends
Share Added 28 hours ago Gideon Spanier

1 PHD snatches back Sainsbury's £115m media as review drama ends

Sainsbury's has confirmed that PHD has won its consolidated £115m media planning and buying account, ending the long-running drama over the account review.

Sky launches four-tier loyalty scheme

2 Sky launches four-tier loyalty scheme

Digital Mavericks: Shortlist unveiled plus meet the judges

3 Digital Mavericks: Shortlist unveiled plus meet the judges

Neymar in Gillette's Mach3 ad

4 The Neymar price tag deconstructed

KFC 'whole chicken' ad will not be investigated by ASA

5 KFC 'whole chicken' ad will not be investigated by ASA

6 Google's UK marketing chief: focus on people

Share0 shares

7 It's a strange but great time to be a creative

Share0 shares

8 Pitch update: Investec, Jaguar Land Rover and Barclays

Share0 shares

9 Accenture marches further into marketing with Brand Learning acquisition

Share0 shares

10 Mindshare promotes Fowler to worldwide central CEO

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

2 Job description: Campaign manager

3 Job Description: Creative director

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads
Shares0

5 ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads

6 Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

Share0 shares

7 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

8 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

9 Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models

Share0 shares

10 Hearts & Science chief wields baton of change

Share0 shares