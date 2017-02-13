Agencies line up for EA Sports brief

Agencies received RFIs from the games developer this week.

EA Sports has worked with Wieden & Kennedy Amsterdam in the past to create ads including "Play beautiful" to promote Fifa 16 in September 2015.

The company also produces games including Madden NFL, NBA Live and PGA Tour.

It is owned by Electronic Arts, which reported net revenue of $1.2bn for the three months to 31 December 2016.

Publicis Media handles EA Sports’ global media business, which is reportedly worth £80m. Arena Media previously worked on the account. The brand spent £1.6m on UK advertising in 2015.

EA Sports did not respond to a request for comment.