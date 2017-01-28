Omar Oakes
Agencies line up for government road-safety campaign

The government has launched its first major ad review under the new agency roster framework as it seeks a shop for the Think! road-safety campaign.

Think!: AMV worked on campaign
The Department for Transport brief was issued on Monday to the 36 agencies that won a place on the campaign solutions roster in December last year. 

The brief is open-ended and could result in a campaign that is led by TV, social media or PR. Agencies have been invited to an "engagement day" on 6 February, when they will be given more details. 

Incumbent Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO was dropped from the government roster last year. It continues to work on the DfT’s children’s road-safety activity, which the agency picked up when it was part of the previous roster.

Under the new campaign solutions framework, 36 agencies with specialisms in creative, strategy, direct, digital and social can pitch for briefs. 

In January, the government completed the communications services roster.

The most recent Think! activity, a 360-degree Facebook video by AMV, launched in December last year to raise awareness of deaths on country roads.

The DfT did not comment.

