Agencies urged to identify top female talent for #CEFutureLeaders showcase

In the UK, just 12% of creative directors are women and Creative Equals’ mission is to double the number of creative directors in the country.

Participating entries will be considered by a panel of judges that include Victoria Buchanan, executive creative director at Tribal DDB; Caitlin Ryan, executive creative director at Cheil Worldwide; and Cheyney Robinson, global chief experience officer at Isobar.

Their work will be showed at the #CEFutureLeaders evening event on 30 March.

Entries are open to all rising female professionals in the creative industry, living and working in the UK. Talent can range from wordsmiths, visual artists, bold idea thinkers and experience makers who are redefining creativity now.

"For every new face, we already see fresh ideas, fresh point of view, fresh agency structures and an industry with renewed energy," said Laura Jordan-Bambach, creative partner at Mr President, who is speaking at the event.

To enter, fill in this form by 2 March.