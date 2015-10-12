Omar Oakes
Agencies win places on government's tactical campaigns roster

Twenty-eight agencies are set to win a place on the government's new "communication services" roster for tactical campaigns, Campaign can reveal.

Ahead of an official announcement which is likely to be made next week, Campaign understands that these 25 shops will form four out of the 12 new specialist sub-rosters the Government Communications Service has created for tactical or short-term campaigns.

The four sub-rosters relate to strategy; creative advertising; digital marketing/social media; and production.

The proposition development roster, comprises Stack; Dentsu Aegis London; Breakthrough Media; George & Dragon; Freud Communications; Pablo London and Purpose. These agencies would be asked to develop audience focused propositions and creative concepts as part of strategic and discrete projects.

Meanwhile agencies selected for creative development and delivery would be asked to deliver design work and related services. Successful agencies on this are: Kindred; Breakthrough Media, Redhouse Lane; Ogilvy & Mather; The Gate; Cubo; DC Group, Pablo; Agent Marketing and M&C Saatchi.

The digital marketing and social media sub-roster, comprises: Story UK; M-Integrated Solutions; Red Brick Road; Twentysix; Stack; Breakthrough Media; Kindred; and TMW Unlimited.

There are a further six companies which are to be awarded a place on the sub-roster for production services: Pukka Films; Engine; Glasgows; W&J Linney; Sledge; and Kameleon Worldwide.

Last year, the Government Communications Service announced two new frameworks to enable departments and public bodies to tender for marcoms agencies.

The larger, more lucrative campaign solutions framework for longer-term campaigns was revealed first by Campaign in December. The 36 campaign solutions agencies will have access to budgets totalling several hundreds of millions of pounds across the framework’s four-year lifespan. 

The GCS is now observing a "standstill period", which must be at least ten days, to allow for a potential legal challenge. Unless significant challenges are made, this period will conclude at midnight on 13 January and a final decision will be announced.

A Cabinet Office spokesman declined to comment.

