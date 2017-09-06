Airbnb awards global remit to Wieden & Kennedy

The agency replaces TBWA\Chiat\Day Los Angeles, which was not invited to the pitch.

Wendy Clark, chief executive for North America, led for DDB, and Wieden & Kennedy’s pitch was led by global chief creative officer Colleen DeCourcy, according to Airbnb.

Jonathan Mildenhall, Airbnb's global chief marketing officer, described the ad agency pitch as "the most closely contested" of his career.

"Both W&K and DDB developed outstanding thinking, but W&K's creative work has shown us a very compelling community voice that we know will take our creative output on to the next level," Mildenhall added.

After calling a review in May, Airbnb challenged the winning agency to collaborate in a progressive manner with its in-house creative team.

The first work from the agency-client collaboration will be for "a new product launch" due to launch this autumn, followed by next year’s travel season campaign.

The W&K pitch was a "global team effort that showcased the exemplary creative credentials of the network, that will see Airbnb march forwards to be the world’s first community-driven super brand", Airbnb said in a statement.

We're deeply honored to announce our partnership with @airbnb, an inspiring values-driven global company changing the world. — Wieden+Kennedy (@WiedenKennedy) September 11, 2017

A version of this story was first published by Campaign Asia-Pacific