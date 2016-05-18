Airbnb calls global creative pitch

Chief marketing officer for Airbnb Jonathan Mildenhall told AdWeek that the brand was "seeking a partner agency that takes us closer to unlocking the creativity of our community, in which content and product are inextricably linked."

Mildenhall added that Airbnb had invited a "handful of diverse agencies" to the global pitch. He added that the brand was looking for a partner to help it in its "next phase of phenomenal growth".

TBWA told AdWeek that it was proud of the work it has done with Airbnb: "We’re also proud to have helped drive Airbnb’s evolution from a remarkable challenger business to a leading global brand during our partnership. We wish them continued success."

Both Airbnb and TBWA have been contacted for comment.