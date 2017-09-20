Airbnb rolls out restaurant bookings to be travel one-stop shop

After a test run in San Francisco, now users can book tables at about 650 restaurants throughout the US.

In January, Airbnb acquired restaurant reservation app Resy for a reported $13m (£9.58m).

A dedicated restaurants tab on Airbnb's website and app will allow users to search by cuisine and time of day, or use a map view to find a restaurant.

Airbnb is also working on translations within the Airbnb app so there won't be issues navigating a site in a foreign language.

Travellers can then book a table directly through Airbnb.

The restaurants selected were curated by Resy and include local favourites, award winners and destinations, Airbnb said.

According to Airbnb, its travellers spent more than $6.5 bn at restaurants in 44 markets around the world.