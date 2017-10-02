Brittaney Kiefer
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

AKQA London creative chief Deakin departs

Wayne Deakin, executive creative director of AKQA London, has resigned after less than two years in the role.

AKQA London creative chief Deakin departs

Deakin does not have a new job to go to but said he is taking time "to decide on what that could be". 

AKQA said it would not replace Deakin immediately. Masaya Nakade, the other executive creative director in London, will continue to lead the local creative team along with Duan Evans, international executive creative director.

"I've had a great time with AKQA and very proud of the innovative and award-winning work I've helped to create and be a part of. It's a great team full of talented people," Deakin said. "But now it's time for something new and looking forward to the next adventure. I am looking forward to exploring new possibilities but going to take some time to decide on what that could be."

Deakin joined AKQA in 2016, reporting to Evans, after four months working there on a freelance basis. He was previously an executive creative director at Engine and has also held stints at 20:20 and Jung von Matt Zurich, where he was a creative director between 2010 and 2011. 

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £45 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

AGENCY
Think you can design Campaign's cover? Prove it. Competition time.

Promoted

October 02, 2017

Think you can design Campaign's cover? Prove it. Competition time.

MEDIA
Watch: Judges give their verdict on Ocean Digital Creative contest 2017 entries

Promoted

October 02, 2017
Ocean

Watch: Judges give their verdict on Ocean Digital Creative contest 2017 entries

MEDIA
Engage 2017: creating the future, together.

Promoted

September 28, 2017

Engage 2017: creating the future, together.

5 reasons employers should say yes to awards

Promoted

September 28, 2017

5 reasons employers should say yes to awards