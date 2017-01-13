Alison Hoad takes BBH chief strategy officer role

BBH UK: Hoad and Fennell

She will focus on driving creative quality and business growth at BBH’s group of companies in the UK. This includes the main ad agency, BBH Sport, Black Sheep Studios and BBH Live. She will report to chief executive Ben Fennell and work on strategy with him at a group level.

Hoad spent 11 years at RKCR/Y&R, resigning in December last year.

Fennell said of Hoad: "Her passion and strategic authority will help us accelerate our growth and raise creative standards across the group. Alison is already a black belt; now she’s going to be a black sheep."

Starting her career at Procter & Gamble managing Ariel and Vidal Sassoon, Hoad later moved agency-side. She became the youngest planner to be promoted to the board at Lowe Howard-Spink and has also worked at Wieden & Kennedy.

Hoad said: "BBH has always stood for the sacred trinity of our industry – strategic rigour, creative ambition and a culture of innovation. It’s why they’re always dangerous to have on a pitch, and it’s a huge part of why I’m excited to join."