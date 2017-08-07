Simon Gwynn
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Almost all major brands 'fail to connect' with consumers outside London

Most major brands are seen as out of touch with or uninterested in consumers outside of London, a study by Trinity Mirror has found.

Somewhere outside London: are brands failing to connect?
Somewhere outside London: are brands failing to connect?

The publisher, with BDRC Continental, surveyed 2,000 UK adults in April – 743 in London and 1,257 across the rest of the UK – and asked questions about the 56 brands, which include major retailers, travel companies, mobile networks and various others.

It then produced a "relevance score" for each brand, indicating the gap between perceptions of the brand in and outside of London. 46 of the 56 brands came out with a negative score, meaning their relevance outside London lagged its level inside the capital.

People outside of London were more likely to make negative observations of the way they are viewed or treated by brands – and this was true across socioeconomic and age groups.

Overall, those outside London were 25% more likely to say that brands did not understand people in their local area. When only ABC1s are included, this difference is almost exactly the same, at 24%.

Across all age groups, non-Londoners were 21% more likely to say that brands did not aim advertising at people in their area. Among 16- to 34-year-olds, the difference was also 21%. But for 35- to 44-year-olds, this rose to a huge 48%.

Across the UK, brands are facing widespread apathy, the study suggests. On average, 54% of respondents said they did not care if a given brand exists. This figure was at least 40% for 48 of the 56 brands (87%).

The results proved that the "London bubble" was not only a reality, but a crisis in the making, Zoe Harris, group marketing director at Trinity Mirror, said.

"We have witnessed a monumental shift in the political landscape over the last 18 months, which runs much deeper than Westminster," Harris said. "None of British society is untouched, and the ramifications stretch to brands as they are increasingly considered to be part of the establishment and are experiencing growing consumer distrust.

"The filter bubble we are so used to talking about impacts how we perceive brands too, something the London-based advertising industry would be foolish to ignore."

Harris added that measures brands could pursue to tackle the situation include anecdote-telling to support brand story-telling, and moving from implicit to explicit geo-targeting.

"If it was once the marketers’ job to amplify a brand truth, now is the time to prove a brand’s truth. It’s no longer enough to tell people what you stand for. You have to actually stand for it – stand up for it – and demonstrate it in real-world action," she said.

"Most brands aren’t London centric. That doesn’t mean that consumer perception recognises this. Explicitly demonstrating to your audience that you’re talking to them – on their turf – will go a long way to dispel the London establishment prejudices that exist. We believe this can have a disproportionate effect on brand affection, attribution and affinity."

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
PHD snatches back Sainsbury's £115m media as review drama ends
Share August 07, 2017 Gideon Spanier

1 PHD snatches back Sainsbury's £115m media as review drama ends

Sainsbury's has confirmed that PHD has won its consolidated £115m media planning and buying account, ending the long-running drama over the account review.

Hard lessons from Sainsbury's media review saga

2 Hard lessons from Sainsbury's media review saga

Sky launches four-tier loyalty scheme

3 Sky launches four-tier loyalty scheme

Neymar in Gillette's Mach3 ad

4 The Neymar price tag deconstructed

Patricia McDonald

5 Management lessons from maternity leave

6 KFC 'whole chicken' ad will not be investigated by ASA

Share0 shares

7 Google's UK marketing chief: focus on people

Share0 shares

8 It's a strange but great time to be a creative

Share0 shares

9 Pitch update: Investec, Jaguar Land Rover and Barclays

Share0 shares

10 Accenture marches further into marketing with Brand Learning acquisition

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

2 Job description: Campaign manager

3 Job Description: Creative director

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads
Shares0

5 ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads

6 Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

Share0 shares

7 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

8 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

9 Job description: Product marketing manager

Share0 shares
Promoted

10 KFC shifts marketing to focus on quality and provenance

Share0 shares