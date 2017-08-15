Brittaney Kiefer
Added 8 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Always '#LikeAGirl' returns to fight girls' fear of failure

Procter & Gamble's Always has brought back its "#LikeAGirl" campaign with a new ad tackling girls' failure of confidence during puberty.

The "Keep going" spot by Leo Burnett Chicago is a rallying cry for girls to embrace failure as fuel to build their confidence. It follows a group of schoolgirls over the course of a day, when they face challenges such as drama rehearsals, chess matches and class projects.

The new video comes on the back of research commissioned by Always, which found that over half of girls lose confidence at puberty and seven in ten girls avoid trying new things during puberty because they are afraid to fail. 

Eight in ten of the girls surveyed said the pressure to please others and be perfect led them to fear mistakes, while 75% pointed to social media as a key contributor to that feeling.  

For the new phase of the campaign, Always enlisted actress and advocate Yara Shahidi as a brand ambassador to help encourage girls. It also turned to the director Lucy Luscombe to make the ad, which will run on TV and online.

The "#LikeAGirl" campaign kicked off in 2014 to increase girls’ confidence and overturn negative connotations of the phrase. It swept awards including a D&AD black Pencil and one of the first Cannes Glass Lions in 2015.  

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

How to create an excellent marketing CV in 5 steps

Promoted

Added 30 hours ago

How to create an excellent marketing CV in 5 steps

Win £100 Amazon voucher: Campaign Jobs user survey

Promoted

August 15, 2017

Win £100 Amazon voucher: Campaign Jobs user survey

AGENCY
From the idea to the big screen: "Pennies for Life"

Promoted

August 15, 2017
digital

From the idea to the big screen: "Pennies for Life"

MEDIA
Video: 'Girl Effect' tackles poverty with tech

Promoted

August 15, 2017

Video: 'Girl Effect' tackles poverty with tech

MOST READ
TRENDING
Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom
Share August 15, 2017 Emily Tan & James Page

1 Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom

Consumers are so well-informed by their online research they no longer feel a need to visit car showrooms, which is a problem for Audi.

Group M's 'NewCo' will scrap regional offices

2 Group M's 'NewCo' will scrap regional offices

'A unique form of ad fraud': agency creates fake influencers, wins sponsorship deals

3 'A unique form of ad fraud': agency creates fake influencers, wins sponsorship deals

Deloitte buys Ikea agency Acne and hires Sandoz to lead creative

4 Deloitte buys Ikea agency Acne and hires Sandoz to lead creative

Jeremy Lee

5 Wit, edge and subversion are being replaced by nebulous 'brand purpose'

6 Auto Trader shakes up marketing

Share0 shares

7 Didn't they learn from Walkers? National Lottery campaign with British Athletics hijacked

Share0 shares

8 Toyota aims to shame teens into becoming safer drivers

Share0 shares

9 PR and advertising execs launch integrated creative agency

Share0 shares

10 How animators and artisan bakers made Channel 4's delicious Bake Off ad

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

2 Job description: Campaign manager

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

3 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

4 Job Description: Creative director

Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit
Shares0

5 Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

6 GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete

Share0 shares

7 The experience economy: key trends for 2017

Share0 shares

8 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

9 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

10 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares