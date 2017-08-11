Simon Gwynn
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Amazon calls time on Lovefilm DVD-by-post service

Amazon has announced it will close its postal DVD rental service on 31 October this year.

Amazon calls time on Lovefilm DVD-by-post service

Lovefilm was founded in 2002 and acquired by Amazon in 2011 – at which point it had 1.4 million subscribers, the BBC reports.

Its streaming service was folded into Amazon Instant Video in 2014, with the "Instant" dropped from the name the following year.

But the Lovefilm name was retained for the postal service.

A statement from Amazon said: "In the past years, a growing number of customers have made use of streaming services while the demand for renting DVD and Blu-ray discs has declined at the same time.

"We will therefore close down the Lovefilm DVD rental service on 31 October 2017. We are planning to offer every affected Lovefilm employee another fitting role at Amazon. There are conversations about this happening at the moment."

Topics
Simon Gwynn

Simon Gwynn recommends

The Netflixisation of sports

Read more

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA

Promoted

Added 16 hours ago

Video: Cheil for Samsung - a winning blend of tech and tradition

Successful techniques to manage interview pressure

Promoted

Added 18 hours ago

Successful techniques to manage interview pressure

AGENCY
Campaign’s Atifa Silk (left) discusses the evolution of creativity with Dentsu’s Ted Lim (middle) and Yuya Furukawa (right)

Promoted

August 11, 2017

Dentsu talks new business of creativity

MEDIA
From the idea to the big screen: Women's Aid

Promoted

August 10, 2017

From the idea to the big screen: Women's Aid

MOST READ
TRENDING
GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete
Share
August 10, 2017 Emily Tan

1 GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete

Up to three-quarters of customer data on marketing databases will become useless in the UK on 25 May 2018, according to a new study.

Channel 4 promotes Tonge to creative chief

2 Channel 4 promotes Tonge to creative chief

Group M's 'NewCo' will scrap regional offices

3 Group M's 'NewCo' will scrap regional offices

A view from Dave Trott: Ladder to nowhere

4 A view from Dave Trott: Ladder to nowhere

P&G global adspend falls to 11-year low after digital cuts

5 P&G global adspend falls to 11-year low after digital cuts

6 Now you can search Asos' 85,000 products with a photo

Share0 shares

7 Wit, edge and subversion are being replaced by nebulous 'brand purpose'

Share0 shares

8 Toyota aims to shame teens into becoming safer drivers

Share0 shares

9 Disney cuts ties with Netflix to launch own streaming service

Share0 shares

10 Exterion Media launches experiential arm

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

2 Job description: Campaign manager

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

3 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

4 Job Description: Creative director

ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads
Shares0

5 ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads

6 Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

Share0 shares

7 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

8 The experience economy: key trends for 2017

Share0 shares

9 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

10 GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete

Share0 shares