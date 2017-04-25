Emily Tan
Amazon first quarter sales jump 23% thanks to India

Amazon's first quarter net sales leapt 23% to $35.7bn (£27.7bn), crediting its success to strong performance in India.

Despite strong sales performance, operating income decreased 6% to $1bn in the first quarter, compared with operating income of $1.1bn in first quarter of 2016.

Nevertheless Amazon's net income was $724m in the first quarter, up from a net income of $513m in the same period last year. 

Amazon's founder and chief executive, Jeff Bezos, said Amazon.in is the most visited and the fastest growing marketplace in India.

Bezos added: "Our India team is moving fast and delivering for customers and sellers. The team has increased Prime selection by 75% since launching the program nine months ago, increased fulfillment capacity for sellers by 26% already this year, announced 18 Indian Original TV series, and just last week introduced a Fire TV Stick optimised for Indian customers with integrated voice search in English and Hindi."

