Amazon launches live music business

Amazon's business reach is set to get even wider as it moves into the live music business by offering Prime Live Events.

The service, available to subscribers of Amazon’s premium Prime service, offers people the chance to "see all major artists performing live, up-close and personal, in iconic and intimate venues".

The first Prime Live event is set to take place on 23 May with a Blondie gig at the Round Chapel in Hackney, followed by an Alison Moyet concert at the same venue on 12 June. 

As the tickets for these events are exclusive to Prime members, Amazon said there will be no preferential Prime discount or prize giveaways like iTunes customers get for the Apple Music Festival. Prices for the concerts range from £75 to £150.

The concerts will be shown on Prime Video, Amazon’s TV service, as the online titan competes with Netflix for the online subscription video market. 

Amazon UK ran pilots of its new live gig strategy last year that featured Robbie Williams and John Legend.

