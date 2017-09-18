Amazon is working on Alexa-powered smart glasses

The online shopping giant's first wearable device will reportedly be a pair of smart glasses with Alexa built in, according to the FT.

Amazon has had Google Glass founder Babak Parvis working on the project since he was hired in 2014.

Unlike Google's rather sci-fi looking glasses, Amazon's are meant to look like a regular pair of spectacles. It will even use bone-conduction technology so the user can hear Alexa without the need for earphones or speakers. The price of looking normal is that the device won't have a screen or camera.

The FT also reported that Amazon is expected to launch a home security camera with either, or both, of the devices launched this year.