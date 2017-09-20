Ben Bold
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

American Airlines and MediaCom debut geofencing in motion ad campaign

American Airlines has become the first company to use geofencing on a moving object in an ad campaign that uses London's black cabs to deliver ads to the mobiles of pedestrians.

American Airlines: the first brand to use moving geofencing tech
American Airlines: the first brand to use moving geofencing tech

The tech has been developed by MediaCom's Connect department in conjunction with taxi ad specialist Ubiquitous, which has wrapped 85 black cabs in American Airlines branding and kitted them out with GPS and RFID-powered kit.

Ubiquity has upgraded the taxis’ onboard technology, while location technology firm Mobsta builds the API connections between the cabs and people’s smartphones. Ubiquitous’s research found that taxis tend to concentrate in those areas populated by American Airlines’ target audience of ABC1s. Mobsta's demographic data ensures that the ads are only sent to the phones of that target group.

MediaCom has also bought select advertising space at sites around London, including advertising on office digital panels, at Canary Wharf shopping centre and via digital channels.

The campaign starts this week and will run until the beginning of November. It aims to raise awareness of American Airlines’ flights out of London with a targeted out-of-home campaign.

The campaign builds on an American Airlines campaign from last year that used static, geofenced outdoor sites. MediaCom and its partners have spent a year developing the moving geofencing tech.

Brady Byrnes, American Airlines’ director of global marketing, said: "American Airlines is all about innovation. Our flights from London give travellers the most connected experience, with on-board Wi-Fi being at the very heart of this offering. That’s why we’re proud to work with MediaCom to push digital innovation and offer this exciting media first."

Geofencing uses GPS or RFID technology to create a virtual space. If a mobile device enters that space, it triggers a response.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £45 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

How will GDPR impact on marketing and advertising professionals?

Promoted

September 20, 2017

How will GDPR impact on marketing and advertising professionals?

MEDIA
Let's use TV to change minds, attitudes...even society

Promoted

September 19, 2017

Let's use TV to change minds, attitudes...even society

MEDIA
Transformational tech is here, now

Promoted

September 19, 2017

Transformational tech is here, now

BRANDS
"Transparency is keeping me up at night" Marc Pritchard

Promoted

September 19, 2017

"Transparency is keeping me up at night" Marc Pritchard

MOST READ
TRENDING
Why creative people have lost their way
Share September 18, 2017 David Kolbusz

1 Why creative people have lost their way

What better way to kick off Campaign's relaunch than with another think piece on the current failings of our industry, written by an embittered, pretentious creative who misses "the way things used to be"...

This is the start of a new era for media agencies

2 This is the start of a new era for media agencies

Harrods closes its 124-year-old bank

3 Harrods closes its 124-year-old bank

How Airbnb built its brand by telling the world not to travel

4 How Airbnb built its brand by telling the world not to travel

OMD Worldwide: names Florian Adamski (left) chief executive and Colin Gottlieb chairman

5 OMD Worldwide names Adamski as CEO and Gottlieb as chairman

6 Guinness depicts real-life Los Angeles cowboys in stirring new ad

Share0 shares

7 Sainsbury's shoots ad entirely with Snapchat Spectacles

Share0 shares

8 Fetch strikes back at Uber lawsuit and claims non-payment

Share0 shares

9 TBWA\London completes new management trio with Tate as CEO

Share0 shares

10 Publicis Groupe gives Steve King responsibility for entire UK business

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

2 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard
Shares0

3 Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'
Shares0

4 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

5 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

6 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

Share0 shares

7 Why creative people have lost their way

Share0 shares

8 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares
Promoted

9 Job description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted

10 Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

Share0 shares