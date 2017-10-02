Gurjit Degun
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

American Airlines targets commuters with sports lounge in Canary Wharf

American Airlines is inviting Londoners to try out its transatlantic sports lounge with a pop-up that also teaches them about American football.

American Airlines targets commuters with sports lounge in Canary Wharf

People will be greeted by flight attendants and invited to visit the pop-up where they can try out the gourmet drinking and dining, and luxury private booths.

They will also have the chance to win flights by learning and throwing an American football.

The activity builds on the company’s wider campaign to engage the affluent and professional audience around Canary Wharf with a station takeover.

The campaign has been created by Hello London, the media partnership between Exterion Media and Transport for London, and creative agency Crispin Porter & Bogusky, as well as media agency MediaCom.

The experiential part was handled by Exterion Live, which launched in August.

Brady Byrnes, director of global marketing at American Airlines, said: "We wanted to showcase our transatlantic partnership with British Airways in a fun and creative way for Londoners, and highlight to this key business audience that American and BA offer the best network to the US.

"This was made possible through a fully integrated campaign, giving us a unique opportunity to reach the cosmopolitan professional audience at Canary Wharf."

The activity will run until 5 October.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £45 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

AGENCY
Think you can design Campaign's cover? Prove it. Competition time.

Promoted

October 02, 2017

Think you can design Campaign's cover? Prove it. Competition time.

MEDIA
Watch: Judges give their verdict on Ocean Digital Creative contest 2017 entries

Promoted

October 02, 2017
Ocean

Watch: Judges give their verdict on Ocean Digital Creative contest 2017 entries

MEDIA
Engage 2017: creating the future, together.

Promoted

September 28, 2017

Engage 2017: creating the future, together.

5 reasons employers should say yes to awards

Promoted

September 28, 2017

5 reasons employers should say yes to awards