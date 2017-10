Nicorette's 'One breath' campaign has been shortlisted

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO has been nominated for "One breath" ad for Nicorette; Adam & Eve/DDB has made the grade with "Emergency services’ for Harvey Nichols; Iris has been selected for its "Tradesman's suncream" ad for Wickes and Moxie Pictures has also made the cut with its ad for Harry’s.

The Campaign Big Awards take place on Wednesday 29 November. For more details visit www.campaignbigawards.com