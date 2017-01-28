Omar Oakes
AMV BBDO hires Hardisty to boost digital nous

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO has hired former Mother joint head of strategy and AnalogFolk founder Matt Hardisty to boost the agency's digital expertise.

AMV: Hardisty, Jenks, Juniper and Valentin
Hardistry has joined the Omnicom shop as head of strategy innovation, reporting to joint chief strategy officers Craig Mawdsley and Bridget Angear. He will work across all of AMV’s clients and has been tasked with driving innovation, as well as bringing digital thinking to the core of the agency’s creative output.

Having founded and worked as creative director at AnalogFolk in 2008, Hardisty joined Mother as joint head of strategy in 2009 for nearly five years, before joining Deep Focus London as partner until last year, when he temporarily joined Sunshine on a freelance basis as a lead strategist. Between 2000 and 2007, he was at Naked Communications, latterly as the global creative director.

AMV has also hired Candice Juniper from M&C Saatchi in Australia as head of social and emerging platforms, who will work alongside Gerard Crichlow, who has been promoted to head of cultural strategy. Crichlow joined AMV from Droga5 New York in 2014.

The Omnicom shop, which this week won Carphone Warehouse’s £25m ad account, has also appointed two new creative partners to work under joint executive creative directors Alex Grieve and Adrian Rossi.

Graham Jenks has joined AMV from We Are Social, where he led a creative department of 28 as executive creative director, and Andrezza Valentin, who has joined from Bossa Digital in the US.

Ian Pearman, chief executive at AMV, said: "This is a truly fantastic foursome that will turbo-charge the innovation work we’re doing for clients."

