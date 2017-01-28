Kate Magee and Omar Oakes
AMV BBDO lands consolidated Dixons Carphone account

Dixons Carphone has consolidated its advertising into Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO without a pitch.

Carphone Warehouse: advertising previously handled by Brothers and Sisters
Carphone Warehouse: advertising previously handled by Brothers and Sisters

AMV will now be the lead agency for Dixons Carphone brands, adding Carphone Warehouse’s advertising to its existing relationship with Currys PC World. 

The agency partly replaces Brothers and Sisters, which was appointed to handle digital and content for Carphone Warehouse in 2014. Brothers and Sisters’ digital work featuring Keith Lemon became the brand’s main TV ad campaign. 

It is understood that Dixons Carphone has no plans to merge the two brands and that a separate AMV team would work on the estimated £25m Carphone Warehouse business, which includes above-the-line, digital and in-store activity. 

Marketing director Matt Walburn said: "Dixons Carphone can confirm, as part of its commitment to creating new efficiencies in the company since merger and after a thorough process, it has made the decision to consolidate all of its advertising to AMV. 

"The current incumbent agency of Carphone Warehouse, Brothers and Sisters, will remain part of Dixons Carphone’s roster and is part of ongoing discussions about potential digital and content projects."

CHI & Partners was previously the lead shop on Carphone Warehouse. It will continue to work with the brand, which was a launch client, on projects.  

Dixons Retail appointed AMV to its £50m UK creative account in January 2014. In May that year, it was announced that Dixons would merge with Carphone Warehouse to form Dixons Carphone – a £3.8bn business. 

