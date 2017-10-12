AMV BBDO leads the field in Media & Entertainment category for Campaign Big Awards

Paramount's 'Slow mo marathon'

The Omnicom agency has been shortlisted three times for "Nice problems to have", "Keys – nice problems to have" and "Winners radio" for Camelot.

4Creative has made the cut for "The Great British Bake Off" for Channel 4; Droga5 for "Slow mo marathon" for Paramount; Karmarama for "CBeebies everyone’s welcome" for the BBC; Moxie Pictures for "Elle Fanning’s fan fantasy" for Vogue and "You may not know the name. But you will know the music" for Global by Mr President.

