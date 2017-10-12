Staff
AMV BBDO leads the field in Media & Entertainment category for Campaign Big Awards

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO has received the most shortlists in the Media & Entertainment category at the Campaign Big Awards.

Paramount's 'Slow mo marathon'
The Omnicom agency has been shortlisted three times for "Nice problems to have", "Keys – nice problems to have" and "Winners radio" for Camelot.

4Creative has made the cut for "The Great British Bake Off" for Channel 4; Droga5 for "Slow mo marathon" for Paramount; Karmarama for "CBeebies everyone’s welcome" for the BBC; Moxie Pictures for "Elle Fanning’s fan fantasy" for Vogue and "You may not know the name. But you will know the music" for Global by Mr President.

The Campaign Big Awards take place on 29 November. For more details visit www.campaignbigawards.com

 

