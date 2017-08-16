AnalogFolk hires Matt Fenn to head design

Matt Fenn, AnalogFolk's new head of design

In his new role, Fenn takes responsibility for the agency’s design and craft output across all brands including Nike, Booking.com, Costa, BT and Sainsbury’s.

Fenn will report to creative partner Simon Richings. The appointment is effective immediately.

He was most recently freelancing at agencies that include Wunderman, Rehab Studio and Iris. Fenn was previously with Tribal DDB as head of design for three years until 2012 when he moved to Profero (now known as MullenLowe Profero).

"Fenn has an excellent pedigree and a fantastic eye," Richings commented. "We're delighted that he's bringing his magic to our growing list of amazing clients, whether that's social and digital communications, or platform and service design."

In joining AnalogFolk, Fenn is reuniting with fellow TribalDDB alumni including managing director Ete Davies, creative partner Simon Richings and new business and marketing director Grace Wright.