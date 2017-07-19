Ben Bold
How long?
Anomaly recruits creative duo 'Benrik' after Electrolux win

Anomaly has bolstered its creative department with the hiring of a Franco-Swedish duo jointly known as "Benrik" and individually as Ben Carey and Henrik Delehag.

Anomaly's new creative directors Ben Carey (l) and Henrik Delehag (r) AKA 'Benrik'
The pair join the agency as creative directors on the back of their leadership of Anomaly’s successful pitch for Electrolux’s global advertising account.

Carey and Delehag previously spent a year freelancing. Before that they were creative directors at Crispin Porter & Bogusky in London, having joined when the agency launched in 2011.

The duo won numerous awards during their tenure at the agency, including a Cannes silver Lion for Turkish Airlines’ "Batman v Superman" sponsorship campaign. They also produced work for clients including Paddy Power, Diesel and Hotels.com.

Beyond their professional lives as ad creatives, Carey and Delehag have written a number of books under the "Benrik" nom de plume, including the bestselling Diary Will Change You Life series.

They have also written columns for newspapers including The Guardian and The Independent, created iPhone apps that have been exhibited at MoMA and launched a VC-funded internet start-up.

At Anomaly, they will report to executive creative director and partner Oli Beale, who has been building the creative department. Earlier this year, three new creative directors were recruited from Bartle Bogle Hegarty London and AKQA.

As well as overseeing campaign creative, Carey and Delehag will lead the agency’s IP initiatives.

Beale said: "Honestly, most people aren’t half as talented as just one of these guys and there are two of them. When you do the maths on that, I think it means we’ve hired the equivalent of eight brilliant people. Eight brains, trapped in two bodies. Wandering around the office. Being brilliant. Exciting times."

Anomaly won the global Electrolux pitch after competing in a three-way process earlier this month. The home appliance manufacturer is seeking to produce more localised marketing across Europe.

