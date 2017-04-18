AOL & Twitter sign video content partnership

AOL's video content will now be available on Twitter

Twitter Amplify is a video advertising product that gives broadcasters an avenue to publish real-time in-tweet video clips accompanied by pre-roll or post-roll advertisements.

AOL's list of video programmes includes current affairs video footage, interviews, features and episodic content.

Advertisers will now be able to buy ads on the video content through AOL and through Twitter directly. Brands can select the categories of video they want to run a pre-roll with. They will also be able to add a layer of audience targeting.

Twitter will dynamically the advertiser's pre-roll ads into the most relevant AOL-produced videos watched by the brand's target audience.

The move appears aimed at benefiting from YouTube's ongoing brand safety woes. In a statement, AOL said: "The partnership with Twitter enables brands to select relevant, quality, safe environments to connect with consumers across a range of video advertising opportunities, at scale."

"Combined with our own media brands and distribution platforms, this deal makes our video proposition more compelling for advertisers that want to appear against premium, rich video content," added Mark Melling, senior director of video and branded content for AOL UK.