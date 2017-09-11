Apple boasts thankful customers among ads for new iPhone X and Watch

"Dear Apple", a two-and-a-half minute film, features customers narrating letters thanking the company for making the Watch and how it has enabled them to live healthier lives.

The tech giant interspersed the ads among several product launches at its annual keynote in Calfornia last night.

Among the launches were two new iPhone models: the iPhone 8; an updated version of the iPhone 7 with better camera features and a faster processer, and the iPhone X (the Roman numeral 10), which has significantly bigger screen display, uses facial recognition to unlock the phone and does not have a home button.

Both new iPhone models can be charged wirelessly and have a glass back.

Apple also unveiled the Apple Watch Series 3, which can be used independent of the companion iPhone to make phone calls and stream Apple Music because it has its own Sim card. Apple announced this would only be available on EE in the UK when it launches later this month.

The new celluar feature was unveiled with "Surf", a spot in which a surfer is receiving a call on her Watch while out on the waves.