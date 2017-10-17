Apple hosts sessions on cycling, comic books and architecture in Big Draw festival

The sessions include Design Cycles on 19 October, with Alex Valdman, creative director at performance clothing brand Rapha, who will share insights on the cycling clothing industry and discuss how the iPad is integral to Rapha’s product design.

Next Thursday evening, 26 October, will see Nature & Architecture with Narinder Sagoo, art director at architects Foster & Partners, discussing his body of work, detailing how he turns a sketch into a photorealistic study using the iPad Pro and Apple Pencil.

Rounding off the festival, Halloween evening will see Comic Book Creative with cartoonist Zoom Rockman.

