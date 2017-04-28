Gurjit Degun
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Apple iPhone and iPad sales drop

Apple sold fewer iPhones and iPads over the first three months of the year, its second quarter results have revealed.

Apple: it launched an ad called "Sticker fight" for the iPhone 7 in March
Apple: it launched an ad called "Sticker fight" for the iPhone 7 in March

The tech giant sold 50.8 million iPhones making $33.2bn (£25.7bn) in revenue. The number of devices sold dropped 1% year on year from 51.2 million. However, revenue from iPhone sales was up 1% from $32.9bn.

IPad sales dropped 13% year on year in the second quarter to 8.9 million from 10.3 million, and revenue from the devices dropped 12% to $3.9bn.

Revenue in Europe grew 10% to $12.7bn, and up 5% for the company overall to $52.9bn.

Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive, said: "We are proud to report a strong March quarter, with revenue growth accelerating from the December quarter and continued robust demand for iPhone 7 Plus.

"We’ve seen great customer response to both models of the new iPhone 7 Red Special Edition and we’re thrilled with the strong momentum of our services business, with our highest revenue ever for a 13-week quarter."

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
SheaMoisture followed a pattern of brand behavior, says Yvette Nicole Brown
Share April 28, 2017 Kathryn Luttner

1 SheaMoisture followed a pattern of brand behavior, says Yvette Nicole Brown

The "Community" actress cited companies like Fox and UPN for building their brands "on the backs of black people" then tossing them aside.

Former News UK commercial chief Paul Hayes dies

2 Former News UK commercial chief Paul Hayes dies

Restrictions on bar entry at Cannes could 'kill energy'

3 Restrictions on bar entry at Cannes could 'kill energy'

The D&AD president's picks 2017

4 The D&AD president's picks 2017

Channel 4's 'We're the superhumans' wins two D&AD black Pencils

5 Channel 4's 'We're the superhumans' wins two D&AD black Pencils

6 A view from Dave Trott: The power of ignorance

Share0 shares

7 Compulsive content: when Netflix is competing with sleep are we entertaining ourselves to death?

Share0 shares

8 Cadbury launches five ads to promote singles bars

Share0 shares

9 Tribal Worldwide London boosts senior team with promotions and a hire

Share0 shares

10 Havas London wins Rolls-Royce business

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

3 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Job description: Campaign manager
Shares0

4 Job description: Campaign manager

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

5 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

6 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

7 Ad industry's reaction to that Pepsi ad ignores a sad reality

Share0 shares

8 Pepsi ad debacle: industry responds to what went wrong

Share0 shares

9 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

10 Why Cosabella replaced its agency with AI and will never go back to humans

Share0 shares

Just published

M&S hires Halfords CEO McDonald to turn around non-food business

M&S hires Halfords CEO McDonald to turn around non-food business

Apple iPhone and iPad sales drop

Apple iPhone and iPad sales drop

Adam Crozier to leave ITV after seven years

Adam Crozier to leave ITV after seven years

How to make a hit: Originality is overrated

How to make a hit: Originality is overrated

Walkers' ad is more confusing than a packet of Cajun squirrel

Walkers' ad is more confusing than a packet of Cajun squirrel

More