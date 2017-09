Apple: it is ending its UK music festival

The free UK annual music event launched in 2007 when it was known as the iTunes festival, and later rebranded.

Music Business Worldwide reported that Apple has confirmed the end of the event.

The festival, held at London's Roundhouse, is for competition winners. Top acts performing at the event have included Elton John, Adele, Coldplay and Ed Sheeran.

Apple has not yet responded to Campaign’s request for comment.