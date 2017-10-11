Gurjit Degun
Added 8 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Apples pop-up store planned for Great British Apples Day

A group of English apple and pear growers are setting up a store dedicated to apples to celebrate the harvest of the fruit.

English Apples & Pears aims to create a space that looks like a "healthy version of Willie Wonka’s chocolate factory".

The pop-up in Covent Garden will take guests through an English orchard and take their pick of the bunch, with unlimited free samples.

There will also be an apple matchmaking service called Appily Ever After where experts from English Apples & Pears will choose the best variety for customers.

The pop-up will be open from 10am on Great British Apples Day on 20 October.

Steven Munday, an apple expert, said: "There are an incredible number of apples in Britain, but I’d put money on most people only being able to name one or two. We want to put British apples on the map and show people how fantastic our apples taste.

"British apple season is an incredibly exciting time, with new varieties coming into supermarkets and shops all the time. We want to encourage people to get out there and try them."

