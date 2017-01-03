Simon Gwynn
Army appeals to human need to belong in new integrated recruitment campaign

The British Army is tomorrow launching a new recruitment campaign that aims to bring to life the sense of camaraderie experienced by servicemen and women.

The campaign, "This is belonging", was created by Karmarama in partnership with recruitment agency Capita.

Two TV ads, which depict very different examples of the types of work and physical environments that life in the Army involves, will be supported by data-driven social and display activity. The digital ads will deliver personalised messages tailored to the aspect of belonging most likely to appeal to the i audiences they are served to.

The campaign will also run across radio, online content, outdoor and there will be experiential activity nationwide.

Major general Tim Hyams, the general officer commanding the Army's recruiting and training division, said: "Life in the British Army develops unique and lasting bonds of friendship.

"This sense of belonging is central to the opportunity we offer to those who wish to pursue a career in an organisation that makes a positive contribution to society."

The creative team for the campaign is James Rooke and Imogen Tazzyman. The ads were directed by Henry-Alex Rubin through Smuggler, and the media agency behind the campaign was MediaCom.

Nik Studzinski, chief creative officer at Karmarama, said: "With another tough brief to cut through common misconceptions and broaden The Army’s appeal to a wider audience, we needed to create an authentic yet still surprising message for The Army.

"We decided to highlight real and authentic army contexts and moments that clearly show the importance of being part of a strong and selfless family that accepts you for you, and gives you the chance to work together for a meaningful purpose."

How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories
Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Toyota targets hip young things with campaign for new model C-HR

Change4Life: following up its sugar tracking app with a food tracker app

Agencies win places on government's tactical campaigns roster

